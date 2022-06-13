Class of 2024 Four-Star Recruit Asa Newell Visits Indiana
A big week for Indiana men's basketball recruiting begins on Monday with an unofficial visit from 2024 prospect Asa Newell.
The 6-foot-9 Florida native is ranked inside the top 50 and as high as No. 33, according to major recruiting sites. Newell spent his first two years at Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and averaged 14 points and 8.7 rebounds as a sophomore. He recently announced that he will transfer to basketball powerhouse Montverde Academy for the 2022-2023 season.
This news is especially relevant for Indiana because of the connections head coach Mike Woodson has built at Montverde. Class of 2022 five-star recruits Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau led Montverde to its second consecuitve GEICO National Championship, and recently arrived in Bloomington for their freshman year. Indiana has also been involved in the recruitment of power forward Kwame Evans Jr., who is ranked in the top 10 for the class of 2023 and plays for Montverde.
Newell currently plays for 1 Family Grassroots, a travel basketball club coached by Lee Loper that is based out of central Florida. Newell also holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Wake Forest, and his brother Jaden is a walk-on at Georgia.
On video, Newell appears to have a versatile game that includes crafty moves in the paint and a smooth, left-handed shot from 3. He handles the ball well in transition, and his long arms make him a strong rim protector on the defensive end.
Stories related to Indiana basketball:
- IMMEDIATE IMPACT EXPECTED FROM HOOD-SCHIFINO: NCAA.com's Andy Katz released a list of 12 freshmen that he expects to make a big impact on NCAA Tournament-hopeful teams in men's college basketball. Indiana's incoming five-star combo guard Jalen Hood-Schifino made the list. CLICK HERE
- JORDAN HULLS FINISHES PRO CAREER: Former Indiana guard Jordan Hulls finished his professional basketball career on Sunday as a member of MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in Germany. Hulls will now return to his hometown of Bloomington, Ind. to join Mike Woodson's staff as a recruiting coordinator for the Indiana Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- FOUR-STAR JAMIE KAISER CONSIDERING IU: Jamie Kaiser Jr., the No. 77 player in the class of 2023, announced his top 9 schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6 small forward from Bishop Ireton High School will decide between Virginia, Indiana, Miami (FL), Boston College, Iowa, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Maryland and Wisconsin. CLICK HERE