Big Ten Conference Announces Women's Basketball Single and Double Play Opponents for 2022-23 Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten Conference released its single and double play opponents for the 2022-23 season played once again in an 18-game format .

Each of the 14 teams in the Big Ten will play five opponents twice and four opponents only at home and four only on the road.

Indiana 2022-23 Big Ten Conference opponents:

Home and away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue

Home only: Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away only: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State

Exact schedules with times, dates and TV information will be released at a later date.

To compare the new opponents with Indiana's opponents last season, here is a basic summary of the 2021-22 season matchups. Keep in mind COVID-19 cancellations and postponements played a role in some of last season's games.

Indiana 2021-22 Big Ten Conference opponents:

Home and away: Maryland, Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa

Home only: Penn State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Minnesota

Away only: Ohio State, Rutgers (would have been away but canceled due to COVID-19), Wisconsin, Illinois (home game canceled due to COVID-19), Michigan

The Hoosiers wrapped up their 2021-22 season with a 24-9 regular season record and an 11-5 conference record under head coach Teri Moren in her eighth season.

Moren has led her team to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances and a No. 3 seed in last season's NCAA Tournament.

Starting guard Grace Berger and starting forward Mackenzie Holmes return to the program along with guards Kaitlin Peterson and Chloe Moore-McNeil, forwards Kiandra Browne and Mona Zaric and center Arielle Wisne.

Seven new Hoosiers join the program after the graduation and departure of Ali Patberg, Aleksa Gulbe, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Grace Waggoner.

