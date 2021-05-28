Big Ten Daily: COVID-19 Data Released, Cockburn to Stay in NBA Draft & Dickinson Declares

The Big Ten released COVID-19 data, including positivity rates and cardiac effects. Also, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn's college career is over, according to reports, and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson declared for the NBA Draft.

This past week, Sports Illustrated obtained data from the Big Ten detailing COVID-19 positivity rates in 2020 and its cardiac effects on the conference's athletes. Myocarditis, an inflammatory heart condition, was the primary reason the league originally halted the 2020 football season.

Also, as the NBA Draft inches nearer, reports say Illinois center Kofi Cockburn will not return to the Fighting Illini. Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson declared for the NBA draft on Wednesday but didn't hire an agent to maintain his collegiate eligibility.

Here's the latest from around the Big Ten:

COVID-19 and Myocarditis in the Big Ten

During the entirety of the 2020 college sports season, about 30% of Big Ten athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Less than 1% of those positive cases were found to have a clinical case of myocarditis.

Between last March and December, more than 2,810 athletes tested positive for the coronavirus in 13 of the 14 schools asked to participate in the study. Overall, the positivity rate was 30.4% and ranged anywhere from 13% to 48.2% depending on the program.

Of those that tested positive, 1,597 athletes received cardiac evaluations. In total, 37 student-athletes were found to have clinical or subclinical myocarditis. Nine had clinical cases, which was 0.56% of all athletes who tested positive. Eight of the nine suffered chest pain and three had heart palpitations.

Kofi Cockburn to Remain in NBA Draft

According to reports, Cockburn is ending his collegiate career after declaring for the NBA Draft on April 18. His decision was first reported by Adam Zagoria.

According to NCAA protocol, college prospects may take part in the NBA Draft process so long as they withdraw by Monday, July 19. Cockburn and Illinois teammate Ayo Dosunmu both declared for this year's NBA Draft.

Cockburn will have until July 7 to withdraw from the Draft to maintain his collegiate eligibility. If he withdraws at a later date, he'll have to re-apply for reinstatement with the NCAA.

The 7-foot, 285-pound center was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection last season after averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Hunter Dickinson Declares for NBA Draft

Dickinson announced on Wednesday via Twitter he would declare for the NBA Draft after playing in just one college season. He is not expected to hire an agent and will maintain his college eligibility.

"Last year was so incredible in every way," Dickinson said on the social media post. "Throughout all of the ups and downs, we were united and had an unbelievable season — winning the Big Ten and a run to the NCAA Elite Eight. Those are memories that will last a lifetime."

Dickinson was Michigan's scoring and rebounding leader last season. He averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game before being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

He led the Wolverines to a Big Ten regular-season title and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

