Big Ten Daily: Where We Stand With NCAA Tournament Bids

Here we go with the penultimate weekend of the Big Ten basketball regular season, with a ton of great games on the slate as we head into the final eight days of the season.

The Big Ten title race is still crowded, and there are a lot of great head-to-head matchups on the agenda. Winning the regular season is a huge deal, and Purdue and Wisconsin are tied for the lead, with Illinois and Ohio State still in striking range.

Seeding for the Big Ten Tournament matters a little bit too, but the biggest prize — earning an NCAA Tournament berth — is really the ultimate regular season goal.

So as we head down the home stretch, here's the schedule for the final eight days, and then we'll take a look at who's in the NCAA field already, who still has work to do, who needs a lot of things to go right, and who needs a miracle.

Saturday's games

No. 4 Purdue at Michigan State, Noon ET (TV: ESPN)

No. 13 Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Sunday's games

No. 15 Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

No. 22 Ohio State at Maryland, 4 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Nebraska at Penn State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Monday's games

Northwestern at No. 25 Iowa, 8 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Tuesday's games

Nebraska at No. 22 Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan State at Michigan, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

No. 4 Purdue at No. 13 Wisconsin, 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Wednesday's games

Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Thursday's games

Penn State at No. 15 Illinois, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Michigan State at No. 22 Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

No. 25 Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Saturday's games (March 5)

Indiana at No. 4 Purdue, 2 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Sunday's games (March 6)

Penn State at Rutgers, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan at No. 22 Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Maryland at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

No. 25 Iowa at No. 15 Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

NCAA Tournament locks

Illinois looked like the favorite to win the league before losing at home to Ohio State on Thursday. They will be favored in their final three games, so potentially still grabbing a share of the title is an option. There are reasonable scenarios for that to happen. Kofi Cockburn has been great all year, and the Illini's three-point shooting, when it's on, makes this team very dangerous. OHIO STATE (18-7, 11-5) The Buckeyes' upset of Illinois kept them right in the title mix, but they've got four games to play in eight days and can't afford a slip-up. The Buckeyes are probably going to be favored in all four games as well, and could slip into a tie for the title, too.

Teams with a little work still to do

Teams with a lot of work still to do

The Wolverines have 11 losses already, are just 5-4 in their last nine and have three games left against ranked teams. That's opportunity too, but they'll have to do it all without coach Juwan Howard. They probably need three wins to get into the field, and that might be asking too much. RUTGERS (16-11, 10-7): The Scarlet Knights had an amazing run, beating four ranked teams in a row, the first time any unranked team had done that in NCAA history. They were clearly back in the NCAA mix, but then they lost back-to-back games to Purdue and Michigan by 12 and nine points respectively. They have several horrible nonconference losses, so a big finish was critical. Do they need to win all three to get in? Probably. And that won't be easy. The Knights might need a good Big Ten Tournament run to seal things, and that's not easy either.

The rest of the bunch

Penn State, Northwestern, Minnesota, Maryland and Nebraska all have 13 losses or more, so they are out of at-large contention for sure. Their only path to the NCAAs is to win the Big Ten Tournament, and that seems very unlikely, especially since four of them will have to play a Wednesday game, too. Five games in five days is brutal.

Is anyone in that group capable of making a mini-run? I don't see it.