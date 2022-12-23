Big Ten Roundup (Dec. 22): 'Horrible' No. 16 Illinois Blasted By Missouri
Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 upset of No. 16 Illinois in their annual Braggin’ Rights game Thursday night in St. Louis.
Illinois dropped to 8-4 after the blowout, and lost for the second time in three games since upsetting then-No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points for Illinois and Matthew Mayer added 16.
Missouri, now 11-1 on the year, blew the game open in the first half with 15-0 and 10-0 runs. Their only loss came to Kansas, who's currently ranked No. 4 in the country and has wins over Big Ten teams Wisconsin and Indiana.
Outside of Mayer, who hit four threes, Illinois' starters were a combined 0-for-13 from three-point range and the team was 7-for-31 from deep for the game.
"That was horrible," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "As a coach, getting these guys prepared, I've got to do a better job. They out-toughed us, they out-fought us, they took our ball, they out-executed us.
"You can't take 31 threes and win. That's a pretty tough pill to swallow. I love to shoot threes, but they've got to be out of a rhythm and we're making one pass and shooting and not trying to run anything (or) execute anything."
Illinois' defense was brutal all night, giving up a season-high 93 points. No one else had scored more than 74 points in regulation.
"We messed up a lot of switches, especially the flairs," Shannon said. "We've just got to be locked in on defense. We did a good job in practice but we've just got to execute during the game. We've just got to be better."
Thursday's other Big Ten results
- Maryland 75, Saint Peter's 45: Hakim Hart scored 20 points for Maryland (9-3) and held Saint Peter's (6-6) to just 30.4 percent shooting in the blowout win. Hart was 7-of-8 shooting from the field as the Terrapins snapped a three-game losing streak.
- Minnesota 58, Chicago State 55: Dawson Garcia scored 18 points and Jamison Battle added 14 as the Gophers (6-6) beat Chicago State (3-12). Minnesota won despite hitting just 4-of-20 three-point attempts. All 12 Chicago State losses have come on the road.
- Penn State 77, Quinnipiac 68: Jalen Pickett nearly had a triple-double (21 points, 12 rebounds 9 assists) in Penn State's (9-4) win over Quinnipiac (9-4). Penn State had only eight turnovers in the victory.
Friday's Big Ten schedule
- Bucknell (7-5) at Rutgers (7-4), 5 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Kennesaw State (8-4) at Indiana (9-3), 7 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network). To know more about Indiana's opponent and how it has done during the nonconference schedule, CLICK HERE
- Grambling at Wisconsin, cancelled (weather)
Remaining Big Ten nonconference schedule
- THURSDAY (Dec. 29) GAMES
- Brown (7-5) at Northwestern (9-2), 1 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Delaware State (1-11) at Penn State (9-3), 2 p.m. ET. (Streaming: BTN-Plus)
- Alabama A&M (4-8) at Ohio State (8-3), 3 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Florida A&M (2-8) at No. 1 Purdue (12-0), 5 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- UMBC (9-4) at Maryland (9-3), 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU)
- Alcorn State (3-9) at Minnesota (6-6), 8 p.m. ET. (Streaming: BTN-Plus)
- Bethune-Cookman (4-8) at No. 16 Illinois (8-4), 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- FRIDAY (Dec. 30) GAMES
- Buffalo (6-6) at Michigan State (8-4), 6 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Central Michigan (4-8) at Michigan (7-4), 7 p.m. ET. (Streaming: BTN-Plus)
- Western Michigan (4-8) at No. 17 Wisconsin (9-2), 8 p.m. ET. (Streaming: BTN-Plus)
- Coppin State (5-9) at Rutgers (7-4), 8 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
