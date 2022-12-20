Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle Commits To Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle has found a new home — and it's right here in the Big Ten.
Tuttle, who spent four years at Indiana and saw limited playing time for a variety of reasons, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan for his final season of college football.
“Excited to be a part of the team, compete, and help this team win a national championship in 2023”
Tuttle started his college career at Utah before transferring to Indiana in 2018. He sat behind Michael Penix Jr., and Peyton Ramsey early in his career, but took the field in 2020 during the Hoosiers' breakout season, taking over late when Penix tore his ACL. He led Indiana to wins over Maryland and at Wisconsin, and quarterbacked the team in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss at the end of the COVID-19 season. He played well despite a separated right shoulder.
He came in for Penix again in 2021, but then injured himself against Ohio State after leading the Hoosiers to a touchdown on their opening drive.
In 2022, he went into camp expecting to be the starter, but was beaten out by Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. Tuttle started against Penn State in November, but was injured in that game as well on a sack.
He will have a backup role at Michigan in 2023, more than likely. J.J. McCarthy, who has led Michigan to a 13-0 record and a spot in the College Football Playoffs, is expected to return.
Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan's playoff team in 2021, was beaten out by McCarthy this season and just announced he was transferring to Iowa last week.
