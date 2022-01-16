Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 15): Northwestern Stuns Michigan State in East Lansing, Wins 64-62

After dodging a bullet earlier in the week, No. 10 Michigan State couldn't overcome a slew of mistakes on Saturday, and lost to Northwestern 64-62 in East Lansing, falling out of first place in the Big Ten after its first league loss of the season.

The Spartans (14-3, 5-1 in the Big Ten) played poorly most of the game, and let Northwestern (9-6, 2-4 in the Big Ten) control things despite being without leading scorer Pete Nance, who was out win an ankle injury. Michigan State had 17 turnovers, got outrebounded by the undermanned Wildcats 40-35 and made just 6-of-21 three-point attempts, many down the stretch where they couldn't get all the way back against a Northwestern team that they had beaten easily just two weeks ago in Evanston, Ill.

Michigan State had a chance to tie late, getting a gift call from the officials on an inbounds pass. Spartans center Marcus Bingham Jr. was fouled with 0.7 seconds to play, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw situation, and Northwestern hung on.

That ended a nine-game win streak for No. 10-ranked Michigan State, and it snapped Northwestern's eight-game losing streak in East Lansing. It was Northwestern's best win of the season, by far, and ended a four-game losing streak

“The last couple weeks were disappointing, but today, hopefully, can be a positive momentum builder,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “We matched their physicality and toughness, which was a big key in winning. This was a really important win for us after what we've been through here, feeling like we were on the doorstep in three of those four games.

"There’s 14 games left, and you’ve got to take them one by one. You’re judged by what you do at the end of 20 (Big Ten games), not by the end of six games.”

Ryan Young, a 6-foot-10 junior from Stewartsville, N.J., subbed for Nance up front, led the Wildcats with 18 points. Chase Audige had 14 points for Northwestern and Boo Buie added 12.

Joey Marble II led Michigan State with 18 points off the bench. Michigan State's five starters scored a total of just 25 points and were just 9-for-30 shooting.

Rutgers 70, Maryland 59

Rutgers rode a huge second-half rally to steal a road win at Maryland, knocking off the Terrapins thanks to a 31-point effort from Ron Harper, Jr.

The Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2 in the Big Ten) gave up a 10-0 late in the first half to fall behind by 11 in College Park, Md., but then did the same thing during the middle of the second half, taking the lead after a 10-0 run that featured two Harper three-pointers put Rutgers ahead 49-45.

Fatts Russell scored for Maryland (9-8, 1-5 in Big Ten) with 3:22 to go, tying the game at 55-55. But Rutgers finished them off with a 15-4 run, fueled again by Harper, who hit another three and 5-of-6 free throws.

Harper is now shooting a crazy 64.7% from behind the arc (22-for-34) through six Big Ten games and 47.0% for the season. In Rutgers’ four Big Ten wins, Harper Jr. is averaging 27.5 points on 61.4% shooting and 70.3% from three (19 of 27).

“I love it,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “People keep doubting this group. It’s good. We just keep grinding. These guys are good, they’re tough and they want to win. It’s just a tough league to win in.”

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half against Maryland. (Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports)

Sunday's games

Penn State at No. 16 Ohio State, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Iowa at Minnesota, 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Saturday's results

Northwestern 64, No. 10 Michigan State 62

Rutgers 70, Maryland 59

Friday's results

No. 7 Purdue 92, Nebraska 65

No. 25 Illinois 68, Michigan 53

Thursday's results

No. 13 Wisconsin 78, No. 16 Ohio State 68

Iowa 83, Indiana 74

Wednesday's results

No. 10 Michigan State 71, Minnesota 69

Maryland 94, Northwestern 87

Tuesday's results

Illinois 81, Nebraska 71

Penn State 66, Rutgers 49

Purdue at Michigan, ppd.

