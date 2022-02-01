Big Ten Roundup: Penn State's OT Win Damages Iowa's Tourney Status; Week's Full Schedule

It's been nearly three weeks since Penn State played a home game, so the Nittany Lions didn't mind working overtime on Monday night, especially since it ended with a 90-86 victory over Iowa.

Penn State (9-9, 4-6 in the Big Ten) had lost three straight road games to Ohio State, Iowa and Indiana, but the Nittany Lions defense forced Iowa's guards into a brutal night. Starters Jordan Bohannon (0-for-7) and Joe Toussaint (0-for-4) didn't make a single shot, nor did backup Ahron Ulis (0-for-7). That's a combined 0-for-18 for those who don't do math.

The tight game featured a pair of wild last-second plays to keep the game going. Keegan Murray tipped in a Bohannon miss just ahead of the buzzer to force overtime, and then Penn State's Myles Dread hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds to force a second overtime, where the Nittany Lions finally ended it.

"It took everybody to do it, and I'm just proud of our resiliency," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry told Big Ten Network after the game. "We didn't come out and fight the last time that we played — a 74-57 loss at Indiana — but to be able to come back and do this is special."

Penn State had five players in double figures, led by forward John Harrar, who had a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. Seth Lundy also had a double-double, scoring 17 and grabbing 11 boards.

Keegan Murray led Iowa with 21 points after being held scoreless in the first half. Iowa is now 14-7 overall, and just 4-6 in Big Ten play, and have landed squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble now as we head into February and the final five weeks of the regular season.

Here is the rest of this week's Big Ten schedule:

Tuesday's games

No. 13 Michigan State at Maryland, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Rutgers at Northwestern, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Nebraska at Michigan, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Wednesday's games

No. 4 Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

No. 11 Wisconsin at No. 18 Illinois, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Thursday's game

Iowa at No. 16 Ohio State, 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Saturday's games

No. 18 Illinois at Indiana, Noon ET (TV: ESPN

Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan at No. 4 Purdue, 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

No. 13 Michigan State at Rutgers, 4 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Penn State at No. 11 Wisconsin, 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Sunday's games

Maryland at No. 16 Ohio State, 1 p.m. (TV: CBS)

Minnesota at Iowa, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

