Big Ten Roundup (Nov. 27): Purdue Drubs Duke in Record-Setting Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Unranked in the preseason polls, Purdue made a major statement over the weekend, winning the Phil Knight Legacy tournament with three impressive double-digit wins, including a 75-56 romp over No. 8-ranked Duke in the finals.

Zach Edey, Purdue's 7-foot-4 center, had 21 points and 12 rebounds in the title game, and was named the tournament's MVP. Purdue, now 6-0 on the season, entered the Associated Press poll and No. 24 last week and is sure to move up quite a bit after wins over West Virginia and No. 6 Gonzaga over the weekend.

Purdue became the second team ever and the first since 1968 UCLA to win back-to-back neutral-site games by 18 or more points against top-10 ranked teams. It also marked the first time in school history that Purdue has defeated top 10-ranked non-conference opponents in back-to-back games.

“They have the most unique player in the country,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said of Edey. “He’s a hard guy to prepare for because there’s nobody else like him.”

Purdue freshman guard Fletcher Loyer scored a career-high 18 points with two steals and two rebounds. He was 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Caleb Furst recorded his second career double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. Purdue outrebounded Duke 42-31. Duke entered the game fifth in the country in rebound margin.

Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) passes the ball to center Zach Edey (15) against Duke. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan State 78, Portland 77

Tyson Walker scored 16 points and all five Michigan State starters were in double figures in a thrilling 78-77 win over Portland in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. The Spartans (5-2) shot 8-for-14 from three-point range, with guard Pierre Brooks hitting all four attempts.

Portland (5-4), which narrowly lost to No. 1 North Carolina and upset Villanova in the event, outscored Michigan State 13-2 in the final three minutes and scored eight points in less than 30 seconds to get within one at 78-77 with 40.5 seconds to play, After a Spartans miss with 8.1 seconds to go, the Pilots got the ball inside to star Tyler Robertson, but his shot rolled off the rim.

Nebraska 75, Florida State 58

Derrick Walker scored 20 points and Nebraska (4-3) held Florida State (1-7) to just 3-for-21 shooting from three-point range in a 75-58 win in the seventh-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla. Walker was 10-for-12 shooting from the floor and also had 13 rebounds.

Wisconsin hires Cincinnati's Luke Fickell

Wisconsin made things official Sunday night, announcing the hiring of Luke Fickell to be its next football coach.

Fickell, a former Ohio State assistant, spent six seasons at Cincinnati, where he had the top team in the American Athletic Conference and posted a 57-18 overall record, including a 44-7 record from 2018-2021 with a pair of AAC Conference Championships in 2020 and 2021. The Bearcats became the first non-Power 5 team to make the College Football Playoff in 2021, and just recently had nine players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He replaces Paul Chryst, and was a bit of a surprise hire over interim coach Jim Leonhard, the former Badgers defensive coordinator who is also a Wisconsin alum.

Undefeated Michigan moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press college football rankings on Sunday following its 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus. Michigan received five first-place votes, with No. 1 Georgia getting 58 of the 63 votes.

Ohio State, which lost for the first time all year, dropped to No. 5. Penn State is the only other Big Ten team in the poll, checking in at No. 8. Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota also received votes. For the complete top-25 rankings, CLICK HERE

Michigan plays Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

ACC-Big Ten Challenge

