Big Ten Roundup: Illinois Remains Unbeaten With Win over Maryland; Wisconsin Rolls Again

Illinois needed a second-half rally to dispatch Maryland on Thursday night, but the Illini got it done thanks to a big night from Kofi Cockburn in an 76-64 win over the Terrapins in Champaign, Ill.

The 7-foot center had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and senior guard Trent Frazier added 16 as the Illini moved to 4-0 in the Big Ten, and 11-3 overall. They are tied for the conference lead with Michigan State.

Cockburn had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the final 16 minutes alone, as the Illini basically ran every set through him. And why not? The Terrapins couldn't stop him.

"I always tell him that whenever I get the ball I'm looking at you every time because I know it's a foul or a bucket every time," Frazier said. "Like why would you not want to throw the ball to the best player, the best big, in the country?"

Donta Scott led Maryland (8-6, 0-3 in the Big Ten) with 17 points. He was one of four Terps in double figures.

Wisconsin 87, Iowa 78

All five Wisconsin starters scored in double figures and the Badgers led by as much as 23 points in the second half in an 87-78 victory over Wisconsin.

Johnny Davis led the way for No. 23-ranked Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1 in the Big Ten) with 26 points and nine rebound. Senior guard Brad Davison added 18. Keegan Murray had 27 points for Iowa (11-4, 1-3).

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, a sixth-year senior, set an NCAA record by playing in his 158th career game Thursday. He finished with 12 points, nine coming in the final minutes.

Indiana 67, Ohio State 51

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 27 points and had 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense to knock off No. 13 Ohio State 67-51. For the full game story, CLICK HERE

This week's schedule, results

Sunday's results

Michigan State 73, Northwestern 67

Ohio State 87, Nebraska 79, OT

Penn State 61, Indiana 58

Monday's results

Wisconsin 74, Purdue 69

Iowa 80, Maryland 75

Tuesday's results

Rutgers 75, Michigan 67

Illinois 76, Minnesota 53

Tuesday's roundup, CLICK HERE

Wednesday's results

Michigan State 79, Nebraska 67

Penn State 73, Northwestern 70

Thursday's games

Indiana 67, Ohio State 51

Illinois 76, Maryland 64

Wisconsin 87, Iowa 78

Saturday's games

Purdue at Penn State, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan State at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Sunday's games