How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State in First Round of Big Ten Tournament
Minnesota and Penn State are both staggering into the Big Ten Tournament. The Gophers have lost four straight, the Nittany Lions three. Something will have to give when they meet in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Minnesota is staggering into the Big Ten Tournament after losing four straight games and six of its last seven. But seeing Penn State in this tournament is often a good thing.
The Gophers have played the Nittany Lions four times in this event, and have won all four games. The last time they met was in a 2019 second-round game which Minnesota won 77-72 in overtime.
They play against Wednesday night in the second game of the first-round doubleheader. Tip-off time is expected to be around 8:30 p.m. ET .
The two teams split during the regular season, but Penn State's 21-point victory was its largest-ever win over Minnesota.
The winner will play No. 6 seed Ohio State on Thursday.
Here's how to watch the game:
How to watch Minnesota vs. Penn State
- Who: No. 14 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 in the Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Tournament first-round game
- When: 8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 9
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (color commentary), Andy Katz (sideline)
- Radio: Sirius XM 84
- Latest Line: Penn State opened as a 3.5-point favorite over Minnesota, according to the SISportsbook.com website line as of Wednesday morning. The over/under is 125.5.
- Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked.
- Kenpom.com rankings: Penn State is No. 92 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Minnesota is ranked No. 107.
Minnesota-Penn State history
- Minnesota vs. Penn State series history: Minnesota leads the all-time series against Penn State 38-17.
- Minnesota vs. Penn State last meeting: Penn State and Minnesota split the regular-season series, with the home team winning each matchup. Minnesota won the season’s first meeting, 76-70, in Minneapolis on Feb. 12. Penn State earned a dominant 67-46 win over the Gophers inside the Bryce Jordan Center just five days later.
Minnesota-Penn State most recent games
- Minnesota's last game: The Gophers lost 75-62 on the road at Northwestern on Sunday night, ending the season with four straight losses. Jamison Battle led Minnesota with 20 points, and Payton Willis added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
- Penn State's last game: The Nittany Lions finished the regular season with a 59-58 loss at Rutgers on Sunday. They erased a 15-point lead, the had a chance to win late. Sam Sessoms hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to one with 11 seconds to go, and got a last-second look as well after a turnover, but the long contested three bounced off the rim.
Projected starters
- PROJECTED MINNESOTA STARTERS:
- Jamison Battle, 6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds
- Payton Willis, 6-4 senior guard: 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists
- Luke Loewe, 6-4 senior guard: 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists
- E.J. Stephens, 6-3 senior guard: 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds
- Eric Curry, 6-9 senior+ forward: 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds
- PROJECTED PENN STATE STARTERS:
- Seth Lundy, 6-foot-6 junior forward: 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds
- John Harrar, 6-9 senior forward: 10.5 points, 10.3 rebounds
- Daillon Johnson, 6-3 sophomore guard: 3.7 points, 1.2 assists
- Jalen Pickett, 6-4 senior guard: 12.8 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds
- Greg Lee, 6-9 senior forward: 7.1 points, 6.2 rebounds
