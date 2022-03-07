Big Ten Tournament 2022 Schedule, With Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The pairings are set for the 2022 men's Big Ten basketball tournament, and it's sure to be as competitive as the regular season has been.

A wild Sunday — the last day of the Big Ten regular season — completely jumbled the seedings and matchups for the tournament, which starts with the first round on Wednesday. The tournament begins in earnest on Thursday with four games, and the top four seeds — No. 1 Illinois, No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 Rutgers — will join the party on Friday after a double bye.

Top-seeded Illinois is also the defending champion. A year ago, they beat Ohio State 91-88 in overtime to win their third tournament title, and their first since 2005. They beat Rutgers and Iowa to reach the final.

Indiana was the No. 10 seed and lost to No. 7 Rutgers 61-50 at Lucas Oil Stadium, which hosted the event because of COVID-19 protocols. The tournament was scheduled to have been played at the United Center in Chicago before it was moved.

Indiana is the No. 9 seed this year, and plays No. 8 Michigan on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. Michigan beat Indiana 80-62 in Bloomington on Jan. 23, three days after Indiana had upset No. 4 Purdue in Bloomington. Here is the game story from that day. CLICK HERE

Here's the full schedule, with gametimes, TV, records and point spreads when available:

Wednesday's games (March 9)

FIRST ROUND

No. 12 Northwestern (14-15 overall, 7-13 in Big Ten) vs. No. 13 Nebraska (10-21 overall, 4-16 in Big Ten), 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

(14-15 overall, 7-13 in Big Ten) vs. No. 13 (10-21 overall, 4-16 in Big Ten), (TV: Big Ten Network) No. 11 Penn State (12-16 overall, 7-13 in Big Ten) vs. No. 14 Minnesota (13-16 overall, 4-16 in Big Ten), approx. 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Thursday's games (March 10)

SECOND ROUND

No. 8 Michigan (17-13 overall, 11-9 in Big Ten) vs. No. 9 Indiana (18-12 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten), 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

(17-13 overall, 11-9 in Big Ten) vs. No. 9 (18-12 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten), (TV: Big Ten Network) No. 5 Iowa (22-9 overall, 12-8 in Big Ten) vs. Northwestern/Nebraska winner, approx. 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

(22-9 overall, 12-8 in Big Ten) vs. winner, (TV: Big Ten Network) No. 7 Michigan State (20-11 overall, 11-9 in Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Maryland (15-16 overall, 7-13 in Big Ten, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

(20-11 overall, 11-9 in Big Ten) vs. No. 10 (15-16 overall, 7-13 in Big Ten, (TV: Big Ten Network) No. 6 Ohio State (19-10 overall, 12-8 in Big Ten) vs. Penn State/Minnesota winner, approx. 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Friday's games (March 11)

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Illinois (22-8 overall, 15-5 in Big Ten) vs. Michigan/Indiana winner, 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

(22-8 overall, 15-5 in Big Ten) vs. winner, (TV: Big Ten Network) No. 4 Rutgers (18-12 overall, 12-8 in Big Ten) vs. Iowa/Northwestern/Nebraska winner, approx. 2 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)

(18-12 overall, 12-8 in Big Ten) vs. winner, approx. (TV: Big Ten Network) No. 2 Wisconsin (24-6 overall, 15-5 in Big Ten) vs. Michigan State/Maryland winner, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

(24-6 overall, 15-5 in Big Ten) vs. winner, (TV: Big Ten Network) No. 3 Purdue (25-6 overall, 14-6 in Big Ten) vs. Ohio State/Penn State/Minnesota winner, approx. 9 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Saturday's games (March 12)

SEMIFINALS

1 p.m. ET – Friday afternoon quarterfinal winners (CBS)

Friday afternoon quarterfinal winners (CBS) Approx. 3:30 p.m. ET – Friday evening quarterfinal winners (CBS)

Sunday's game (March 13)

FINAL

3:30 p.m. ET – Saturday semifinal winners (CBS)

