No. 3 Seed Purdue Favored to Win Big Ten Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue might be the No. 3 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but the oddsmakers have the Boilermakers listed as the favorite in the five-day postseason event.
According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, the Boilermakers are a plus-188 favorite, which means if you bet $100 on Purdue to win the tournament, you win $188.
Here are the odds for all the teams:
- Purdue Boilermakers — plus-188
- Illinois Fighting Illini — plus-275
Iowa Hawkeyes — plus-400
Ohio State Buckeyes — plus-900
Wisconsin Badgers — plus-900
Michigan State Spartans — plus-1,400
Rutgers Scarlet Knights — plus-1,700
Michigan Wolverines — plus-2,200
Indiana Hoosiers — plus-3,500
Northwestern Wildcats — plus-9,000
Maryland Terrapins — plus-15,000
Penn State Nittany Lions — plus-25,000
Minnesota Golden Gophers — plus-50,000
Nebraska Cornhuskers — plus-50,000
The top four seeds, including Purdue, all get a double-bye through to the quarterfinals and will begin action on Friday. The tournament starts Wednesday night with two games.
The odds changed quite a bit on Sunday after Big Ten co-champions Wisconsin lost to Nebraska, and star guard Johnny Davis went down with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he was ''optimistic'' about Davis' return, but more information probably won't be known until later in the week.
Illinois is the second betting choice, followed by No. 5 seed Iowa, who might be the hottest team coming into the tournament.
Indiana is the ninth-highest choice at plus-3,500. Nebraska, who started the Big Ten season 1-16 but finished the season with three straight wins, is plus. 50,000.
For the complete schedule, including gametimes, TV information, records and point spreads where available, CLICK HERE
