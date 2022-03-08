Skip to main content
No. 3 Seed Purdue Favored to Win Big Ten Tournament

Illinois and Wisconsin might be the top two seeds in this week's Big Ten Tournament, but it's the No. 3 seed — the Purdue Boilermakers — who are the odds-on-favorite to win the event, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue might be the No. 3 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but the oddsmakers have the Boilermakers listed as the favorite in the five-day postseason event.

According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, the Boilermakers are a plus-188 favorite, which means if you bet $100 on Purdue to win the tournament, you win $188.

Here are the odds for all the teams:

  • Purdue Boilermakers — plus-188
  • Illinois Fighting Illini — plus-275

  • Iowa Hawkeyes — plus-400

  • Ohio State Buckeyes — plus-900

  • Wisconsin Badgers — plus-900

  • Michigan State Spartans — plus-1,400

  • Rutgers Scarlet Knights — plus-1,700

  • Michigan Wolverines — plus-2,200

  • Indiana Hoosiers — plus-3,500

  • Northwestern Wildcats — plus-9,000

  • Maryland Terrapins — plus-15,000

  • Penn State Nittany Lions — plus-25,000

  • Minnesota Golden Gophers — plus-50,000

  • Nebraska Cornhuskers — plus-50,000

The top four seeds, including Purdue, all get a double-bye through to the quarterfinals and will begin action on Friday. The tournament starts Wednesday night with two games. 

The odds changed quite a bit on Sunday after Big Ten co-champions Wisconsin lost to Nebraska, and star guard Johnny Davis went down with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he was ''optimistic'' about Davis' return, but more information probably won't be known until later in the week.

Illinois is the second betting choice, followed by No. 5 seed Iowa, who might be the hottest team coming into the tournament.

Indiana is the ninth-highest choice at plus-3,500. Nebraska, who started the Big Ten season 1-16 but finished the season with three straight wins, is plus. 50,000.

For the complete schedule, including gametimes, TV information, records and point spreads where available, CLICK HERE

