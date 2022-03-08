No. 3 Seed Purdue Favored to Win Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue might be the No. 3 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but the oddsmakers have the Boilermakers listed as the favorite in the five-day postseason event.

According to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, the Boilermakers are a plus-188 favorite, which means if you bet $100 on Purdue to win the tournament, you win $188.

Here are the odds for all the teams:

Purdue Boilermakers — plus-188

Illinois Fighting Illini — plus-275

Iowa Hawkeyes — plus-400

Ohio State Buckeyes — plus-900

Wisconsin Badgers — plus-900

Michigan State Spartans — plus-1,400

Rutgers Scarlet Knights — plus-1,700

Michigan Wolverines — plus-2,200

Indiana Hoosiers — plus-3,500

Northwestern Wildcats — plus-9,000

Maryland Terrapins — plus-15,000

Penn State Nittany Lions — plus-25,000

Minnesota Golden Gophers — plus-50,000

Nebraska Cornhuskers — plus-50,000

The top four seeds, including Purdue, all get a double-bye through to the quarterfinals and will begin action on Friday. The tournament starts Wednesday night with two games.

The odds changed quite a bit on Sunday after Big Ten co-champions Wisconsin lost to Nebraska, and star guard Johnny Davis went down with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he was ''optimistic'' about Davis' return, but more information probably won't be known until later in the week.

Illinois is the second betting choice, followed by No. 5 seed Iowa, who might be the hottest team coming into the tournament.

Indiana is the ninth-highest choice at plus-3,500. Nebraska, who started the Big Ten season 1-16 but finished the season with three straight wins, is plus. 50,000.

For the complete schedule, including gametimes, TV information, records and point spreads where available, CLICK HERE

