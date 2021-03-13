Big Ten: Iowa Beats Wisconsin Again, Will Meet Illinois in Semifinals

It's a dream final four in the Big Ten Tournament, with all four semifinalists ranked inside the top-10 nationally. It's Michigan-Ohio State and Illinois versus Iowa in a terrific Saturday doubleheader.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Iowa has the nation's third-ranked offense, but it's been its defensive play down the stretch that's turned them into a scary title contender.

That was on full display again in the final quarterfinal game in the Big Ten Tournament Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, when Iowa shut down Wisconsin for the third straight time this season – including twice in six days – to win 62-57. The Badgers shot just 38.6% from the field and committed 14 turnovers against the Hawkeyes' suddenly tough defense.

"I thought our defense coming down the stretch was really locked in,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "It was a very impressive defensive effort against a really good team.''

Wisconsin scored only 57 points, it's worst output of the year outside of the 77-54 loss to Michigan back in January. It was their third loss against Iowa since Feb. 18 and their ninth straight loss to a ranked team this season.

Iowa's defensive was aggressive and smothering. The Hawkeyes blocked 10 shots, and also had six steals. Nothing seemed easy for the veteran Badgers, who got 19 points from D'Mitrik Trice and 11 from Micah Potter, but not much else. Many of the blocks came from secondary defenders sliding over to help out.

"I think it was just us really getting over helps that,'' Iowa center Luka Garza said. "When you get over, that helps you make opportunities to change that flash. We did a great job with that and we need to continue to do that.''

Garza led the Hawkeyes with 24 points. Jordan Bohannon had 11 points and Joe Wieskamp, fighting through an injured ankle, added 10.

"It's definitely a great feeling (to win), but we understand this is one of three games we want to win in this tournament, and then six more after that,'' Garza said. "So, we’re locked into Illinois right now.''

Iowa and Illinois will play in the second semifinal game on Saturday, starting at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Hawkeyes got a big boost from Wieskamp, who left last Sunday's game with an ankle injury. He played well, and is planning to get plenty of treatment during the quick turnaround before Saturday's afternoon game. It was close to midnight before the Hawkeyes left the arena on Friday night.

"I was really impressed with him,'' McCaffery said. "I felt good about him (Thursday). We practiced and he looked really good. I was really concerned as to whether or not I wanted to play him at all, but he was cleared to play, and he wanted to play.

"I was prepared to pull him if I didn't think he looked right. I didn't see anything at all in his performance that looked like he was a step slow. He was out there competing and having fun. So, you know, we'll see how he is (Saturday). He said he felt great. I just talked to him a few minutes ago and he said he felt great.''

Illinois 90, Rutgers 68

No. 2 seed Illinois, the hottest team in the league right now, hit on all cylinders Friday night, blowing out No. 7 Rutgers, 90-68.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points and was terrific right out of the gate, helping Illinois dash out to a 19-point first-half lead. Rutgers, who had beaten Indiana the night before, had no answer. Center Kofi Cockburn added 18 and Adam Miller had 12 for the Illini.

"I just wanted to come out and give it all I had," said Dosunmu, who missed three games with a broken nose and played with a mask on Friday. "Tomorrow isn't promised."

It is now. Illinois has won 12 of 13 games in the back half of the season. They played Iowa only once this season, winning 80-75 back on Jan. 29 in one of the best games of the season. Neither team ever led by more than seven points – and there were an amazing 24 lead changes.

Ohio State 87, Purdue 78 (OT)

Ohio State has struggled to hang on to leads of late and it happened again on Friday against No. 4 Purdue. The Buckeyes gave away an 18-point lead, but turned it around in overtime to win 87-78 in the quarterfinals.

Ryan Young scored 18 points in the first half, but took and elbow to the head and did not return. Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes with 20 points, making four three-pointers.

For a complete game story, CLICK HERE

Michigan 79, Maryland 66

What got overlooked after the dust-up between Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Maryland's Mark Turgeon was the fact that No. 1 seed Michigan played great in a 79-66 win over Maryland in the day's first quarterfinal game.

Point guard Mike Smith stole the show for the Wolverines, scoring 18 points and setting a Big Ten Tournament record with 15 assists. Eli Brooks and Franz Wagner each had 16 points as well.

For a complete game story, CLICK HERE

Big Ten Tournament

Here is the complete Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information:

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46

Game 2 – Penn State 72, Nebraska 66

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – Maryland 68, Michigan State 57

Game 4 – Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75

Game 5 – Rutgers 61, Indiana 50

Game 6 – Wisconsin 75, Penn State 74

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 – Michigan 79, Maryland 66

Game 8 – Ohio State 87, Purdue 79 (OT)

Game 9 –Illinois 90. Rutgers 61

Game 10 – Iowa 62, Wisconsin 57

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 – No. 1 seed Michigan vs. No. 5 seed Ohio State – 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

vs. No. 5 seed – 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS) Game 12 – No. 2 seed Illinois vs. No. 3 seed Iowa, 25 minutes later (TV: CBS)

Sunday, March 14 (Championship)

Game 13 – (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)