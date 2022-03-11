Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Indiana Stuns No. 1-Seed Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Take a look at 30 photos from No. 9-seed Indiana's huge 65-63 win over No. 1-seed Illinois in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

The Hoosiers will advance to the semifinals and play the winner of the Rutgers, Iowa matchup on Saturday, March 12.

Indiana Vs. Illinois Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) rebounds the ball over Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis and Parker Stewart Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Shaan Burke (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson USA Today Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) moves to shoot the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) rebounds the ball over Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) attempts a rebound in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dribbles the ball while Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Michael Durr Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) catches the ball while Illinois Fighting Illini guard Luke Goode (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Michael Durr Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Geronimo Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Geronimo USA Today Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the ball over Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) drives to the basket during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Miller Kopp Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) celebrates after making a basket during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts to a turnover in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) and guard Trey Galloway (32) in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the game winning free throw in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates the win over Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) celebrates the win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports André Curbelo Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo (5) shoots the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) holds onto the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63. Race Thompson Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63. Anthony Leal The Indiana Hoosiers bench celebrates during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63. Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) celebrates as the clock runs out during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63. Trey Galloway Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) reacts to a foul call against him during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.

