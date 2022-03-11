Skip to main content
Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Indiana Stuns No. 1-Seed Illinois

Look inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 30 photos from Indiana's 65-63 win over the No. 1-seed Fighting Illini.

USA Today

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Take a look at 30 photos from No. 9-seed Indiana's huge 65-63 win over No. 1-seed Illinois in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

The Hoosiers will advance to the semifinals and play the winner of the Rutgers, Iowa matchup on Saturday, March 12.

Indiana Vs. Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17872990

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) rebounds the ball over Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17872988

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Parker Stewart

USATSI_17872992

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Shaan Burke (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson guard Illinois' Kofi Cockburn.

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) moves to shoot the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17872993

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) rebounds the ball over Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17873003

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17873006

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) attempts a rebound in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17873000

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dribbles the ball while Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Durr

USATSI_17873002

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17873001

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17873010

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) catches the ball while Illinois Fighting Illini guard Luke Goode (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Durr

USATSI_17873004

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17872994

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

Indiana's Jordan Geronimo goes in for the layup versus Illinois' Kofi Cockburn.

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the ball over Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17872999

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17873005

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17873027

Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) drives to the basket during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17873021

Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) celebrates after making a basket during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17873020

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17873394

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts to a turnover in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway

USATSI_17873391

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) and guard Trey Galloway (32) in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17873400

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the game winning free throw in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17873401

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates the win over Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17873427

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) celebrates the win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

André Curbelo

USATSI_17873561

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo (5) shoots the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson

USATSI_17873557

Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) holds onto the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.

Race Thompson

USATSI_17873556

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.

Anthony Leal

USATSI_17873555

The Indiana Hoosiers bench celebrates during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63. 

Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17873567

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) celebrates as the clock runs out during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17873542

Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) reacts to a foul call against him during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.

  • LIVE BLOG: Indiana tries to win consecutive games in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2003 on Friday when it takes on the No. 1 seed Illinois at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here's our live blog, straight from press row. CLICK HERE.
  • HOW TO WATCH INDIANA VS. ILLINOIS: Indiana beat Michigan 74-69 on Thursday thanks to a great second-half comeback, and now No. 1 seeded Illinois is next on Friday in a quarterfinal game. The last time Indiana won two games in the Big Ten Tournament? You have to go all the way back to 2003. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios and more. CLICK HERE.
  • TREY GALLOWAY AND JORDAN GEONIMO RISE TO OCCASION: Indiana was struggling and a lot of season goals were on the line Thursday. But bench guys Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo came on and played a huge role in the Hoosiers' 28-4 run that led to a 74-69 win over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament. Energy guys are worth their weight in gold. CLICK HERE.
Basketball

How to Watch Indiana's Game with Illinois on Friday in Big Ten Tournament

By Tom Brew3 hours ago
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Early Game With Illinois in Real Time

By Tom Brew3 hours ago
Basketball

My Two Cents: Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo Rise to the Occasion at the Perfect Time

By Tom Brew6 hours ago
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament 2022 Schedule, With Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew8 hours ago
Basketball

Indiana Modest Underdog to Illinois in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal on Friday

By Tom Brew9 hours ago
Basketball

Head Coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines React to Indiana's Defeat Over Michigan

By Haley Jordan19 hours ago
Basketball

Here's What Mike Woodson Said Following Indiana's Comeback Win Against Michigan

By Haley Jordan19 hours ago
Basketball

Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson Said After Knocking Out Michigan

By Haley Jordan19 hours ago