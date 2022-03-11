Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Indiana Stuns No. 1-Seed Illinois
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Take a look at 30 photos from No. 9-seed Indiana's huge 65-63 win over No. 1-seed Illinois in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.
The Hoosiers will advance to the semifinals and play the winner of the Rutgers, Iowa matchup on Saturday, March 12.
Indiana Vs. Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) rebounds the ball over Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Parker Stewart
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Shaan Burke (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) moves to shoot the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) rebounds the ball over Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) attempts a rebound in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dribbles the ball while Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Durr
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) catches the ball while Illinois Fighting Illini guard Luke Goode (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Durr
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Geronimo
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Geronimo
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the ball over Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee
Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) drives to the basket during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Miller Kopp
Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) celebrates after making a basket during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts to a turnover in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) and guard Trey Galloway (32) in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the game winning free throw in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates the win over Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) celebrates the win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
André Curbelo
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo (5) shoots the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson
Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) holds onto the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.
Race Thompson
Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.
Anthony Leal
The Indiana Hoosiers bench celebrates during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.
Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) celebrates as the clock runs out during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.
Trey Galloway
Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) reacts to a foul call against him during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- LIVE BLOG: Indiana tries to win consecutive games in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2003 on Friday when it takes on the No. 1 seed Illinois at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here's our live blog, straight from press row. CLICK HERE.
- HOW TO WATCH INDIANA VS. ILLINOIS: Indiana beat Michigan 74-69 on Thursday thanks to a great second-half comeback, and now No. 1 seeded Illinois is next on Friday in a quarterfinal game. The last time Indiana won two games in the Big Ten Tournament? You have to go all the way back to 2003. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios and more. CLICK HERE.
- TREY GALLOWAY AND JORDAN GEONIMO RISE TO OCCASION: Indiana was struggling and a lot of season goals were on the line Thursday. But bench guys Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo came on and played a huge role in the Hoosiers' 28-4 run that led to a 74-69 win over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament. Energy guys are worth their weight in gold. CLICK HERE.