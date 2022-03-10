Skip to main content
Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Indiana Vs. Michigan

Peek inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 30 photos from Indiana's 74-69 win over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Get a look inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse for 30 photos of Indiana's matchup versus Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana has lost seven of its last nine games and hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2016. That could all change after the Hoosiers' 74-69 victory over the Wolverines on Thursday afternoon.

Relive the Hoosiers's magic and season-changing game through plenty of photos from our partner USA Today.

Up next, the Hoosiers will take on No. 1 seed Illinois in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Indiana vs. Michigan

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) works against Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men's action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Parker Stewart

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Parker Stewart double team Michigan's Hunter Dickinson.

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) passes the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and guard Parker Stewart (45) defend in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Dickinson

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a shot in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Durr

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Frankie Collins (10) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams II (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis

Michigan guard Eli Brooks passes against Indiana forwards Race Thompson, left, and Trayce Jackson-Davis during the first half of the Big Ten tournament game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. 

Jordan Geronimo

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Moussa Diabate (14) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

Michigan guard DeVante' Jones drives against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson during the first half of the Big Ten tournament game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Race Thompson

Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. rebounds against Indiana forwards Race Thompson during the first half of the Big Ten tournament game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. 

Race Thompson

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) passes around defense by Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) gets a block on Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) works against Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69.

Xavier Johnson

Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) hears applause from fans after the win over Michigan, Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69.

Miller Kopp

Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) passes by Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69.

Xavier Johnson

Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) works off a pick of Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69.

Xavier Johnson

Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) try to influence officials after a play, Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69.

  • INDIANA VS. MICHIGAN LIVE BLOG: Indiana and Michigan are on the floor and ready to tangle in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Follow along live from press row with all the news and views from the game, plus opinion and highlights. CLICK HERE.
  • FIRST-ROUND RECAP: The Big Ten Tournament tipped off with first-round action on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with Northwestern and Penn State posting victories to advance to the second round. CLICK HERE
  • TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Illinois is the top-seed in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament this year, and the Illini are also the defending champions. There have been only three repeat champions in the 23-year history of the event. Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes and TV information, records and point spread where available. CLICK HERE

