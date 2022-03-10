Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Indiana Vs. Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Get a look inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse for 30 photos of Indiana's matchup versus Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana has lost seven of its last nine games and hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2016. That could all change after the Hoosiers' 74-69 victory over the Wolverines on Thursday afternoon.

Relive the Hoosiers's magic and season-changing game through plenty of photos from our partner USA Today.

Up next, the Hoosiers will take on No. 1 seed Illinois in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Indiana vs. Michigan Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) works against Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men's action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis and Parker Stewart USA Today Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) passes the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and guard Parker Stewart (45) defend in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Hunter Dickinson Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a shot in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Michael Durr Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Frankie Collins (10) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams II (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Geronimo Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis Michigan guard Eli Brooks passes against Indiana forwards Race Thompson, left, and Trayce Jackson-Davis during the first half of the Big Ten tournament game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. Jordan Geronimo Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Moussa Diabate (14) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Michigan guard DeVante' Jones drives against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson during the first half of the Big Ten tournament game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. Race Thompson Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. rebounds against Indiana forwards Race Thompson during the first half of the Big Ten tournament game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. Race Thompson Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) passes around defense by Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) gets a block on Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69. Trayce Jackson-Davis Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) works against Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69. Xavier Johnson Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) hears applause from fans after the win over Michigan, Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69. Miller Kopp Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) passes by Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69. Xavier Johnson Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) works off a pick of Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69. Xavier Johnson Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) try to influence officials after a play, Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69. Trayce Jackson-Davis Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23), Thursday, March 10, 2022, during Big Ten tournament men s action from Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana won 74-69.

Related stories on Big Ten Tournament