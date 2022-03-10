LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan In Real Time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Welcome to press row at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where it's the end of the road for Indiana in regards to securing an NCAA Tournament berth this season. They are in a must-win situation here in the Big Ten Tournament.

It starts with a challenge, too. The Hoosiers are taking on Michigan in the first of four games on Thursday. It's an 11:30 a.m. ET start. Here's all the details on how to watch. CLICK HERE

Michigan beat Indiana 80-62 earlier this year in Bloomington, and they come into the game as a 3-point favorite. Here's the latest on the point spread, and what the teams have done all year. CLICK HERE

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated on all the action live from press row, and all in real time. The most recent items are on the top, so keep refreshing. And since I know many of you can't watch the game, the blog will be on steroids today.

ENJOY THE GAME!!!

12:43 p.m. — Parker Stewart hits a three from the left side, and Xavier Johnson hits Trayce Jackson-Davis with nice lob. It's 43-35 Michigan. And just like that, Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan hits back to back threes. He was scoreless in the first half.

12:38 p.m. — And we're back and ready to go for the second half. First Michigan possession, Xavier Johnson, with two fouls, takes a charge. That was big.

MY TWO CENTS: I just don't why Mike Woodson is so steadfast about not playing guys with two fouls in the first half. Xavier Johnson was playing really well, had eight early points. Why not roll with him for the final 2-3 minutes of the half?

HALFTIME STATS: Indiana was 11-for-29 shooting in the half, good (or bad) for 37.9 percent. They were 4-for-10 from three. They were outrebounded 21-14 and were lucky that Michigan was just 2-of-11 shooting from three. Down 13 despite that.

12:21 p.m. — Indiana runs the shot clock down on the last possession, and gets a nice bucket on a drive from Trayce Jackson-Davis. It's just his second bucket of the game, and he finishes the half with five points. Michigan leads 41-28 at the break.

12:17 p.m. — Trey Galloway goes to the floor on a drive and there's no call. Then it looked like Trayce Jackson-Davis got pushed while going after a rebound, but also no call. Mike Woodson picks up a technical foul for barking.

12:11 p.m. — Jordan Geronimo hits a much-needed three for Indiana. It's 29-21 now. Trey Galloway scores on a dunk, but Michigan is answering on the other end each trip, too. Michigan leads 34-23 with 3:37 left.

12:08 — Trayce Jackson-Davis fouled again, and this time he goes to the line. Makes 1-of-2. Hunter Dickinson scores on the other end, then complains about being fouled and gets a technical foul. Miller Kopp shoots for Indiana, makes 1-of-2. Michigan leads 29-18.

12:05 p.m. — The FIRST foul of the game has finally been called on Michigan with 6:42 to go in the first half. Indiana has been whistled for six.

12:02 p.m. — Trey Galloway with a nice drive to the hoop and a score, and then he steals the inbounds pass and kicks it out to a wide open Rob Phinisee. He passes up the three and drives instead, missing the contested layup. Michigan leads 25-14 with 7:04 to go.

12:01 p.m. — Starting to get ugly here now. Hunter Dickinson scores over Michael Durr and it's 23-12.

11:59 a.m. — Indiana, the team that can't shoot, has 10 points through 11 minutes. They are 4-for-16 from the field.

11:55 a.m. — Xavier Johnson picks up his second foul, on a ticky-tack call. Trey Galloway, who's ,missed five games in a row with a groin injury, comes in.

11:50 a.m. — Rob Phinisee subs for Parker Stewart at the timeout. Indiana needs a big game out of him today. Need some perimeter shooting for sure. First actual media timeout now. Still 15-10 with 11:44 to go.

11:45 a.m. — We finally get to the first timeout, and Indiana's Mike Woodson had to call it since the ball never stopped. Michigan leads 15-10 with 12:34 to go. Michigan. has made 5 of their last 6 shots. Trayce Jackson-Davis 0-for-3 so far, all from close range.

11:40 a.m. — Today's officials are Paul Szelc, Kelly Pfeifer and Rob Riley

11:35 a.m. — Michigan is doing a nice job of defending Indiana's interior passing so far. A turnover already from both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. Xavier Johnson off to a good start, a three and a nice drive to the basket. Indiana leads 7-4.

11:20 a. m. — The Big Ten Tournament has been a horror show for Indiana through the years. They've never won the title, and only played in the finals once, losing to Iowa in 2001. They haven't won a second round game since 2017. They won a first-round game as a No. 11 seed in 2020, but then COVID shut down the tournament the next morning.

11:15 a.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 15 points against Purdue on Saturday, and now sits at 1,471 career points, good for 18th place all-time. Next up on the list is Bracey Wright, at 1,498. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers in Indiana history, CLICK HERE

11:10 a.m. — The Hoosiers are the top-rated defensive team in the Big Ten according to KenPom (20th nationally). IU is first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (39.0%) and first in conference games only (41.3%). They lead the league in defensive rebounds (27.5) and are second in blocked shots (5.0).

11:05 a.m. — Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson has been very good lately. He's averaging 19 points and 6.4 rebounds in his last five games.

Related stories on Big Ten Tournament