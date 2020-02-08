HoosiersNow
Sources: Bob Knight Will Be In Assembly Hall Saturday vs. Purdue

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight will indeed return to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday when Indiana takes on Purdue.

The former Indiana coach, who was fired in 2000 after 29 years and three national championships, has not stepped foot in the building where he became a coaching legend in those two decades since.

Knight moved back to Bloomington last year, and he has been seen around town many times since then. But despite much conjecture on several occasions, he has never returned for a game at Assembly Hall.

Former Boilermakers coach Gene Keady will be at the game against the Hoosiers as well. The 1980 Indiana team that won the Big Ten championship with Mike Woodson and Isiah Thomas and was coached by Knight is being honored at halftime, and several players from other great Knight teams are in town for the event. 

Indiana fans have been waiting for Knight to return to Assembly Hall all of this time, but his frosty relationship with the school after his firing has been too much to overcome. At long last, that frostiness is finally starting to thaw. 

Saturday’s game starts at 2 p.m. ET. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Rantool
Rantool

The person that would derive the most good from that in my opinion, would be Robert Montgomery Knight! It is time Coach, we Hoosiers love you!

OldeHoosier
OldeHoosier

Great news!

