HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Bob Knight Visits Hall of Fame — Wearing an Ohio State Shirt

Tom Brew

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — The prestigious Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle is still closed for a few more weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it had a couple of special visitors on Friday, former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight and his dear friend, newspaper legend Bob Hammel.

The pair, both members of the Hall of Fame themselves, got a private tour of the museum. Knight, who moved back to Bloomington last year and his February return to Assembly Hall has helped thaw the 20-year chill between Knight and the university, made his visit wearing a — get this — Ohio State shirt.

There's no reason to make a big deal out of it, of course, because Knight is an Ohio State graduate after all. And he got some Ohio State gear in early March when he was back in Columbus as part of the celebration for the 1960 national champions. Knight was a player on that team. 

Screenshot 2020-06-21 05.10.24
Bob Knight checks out his plaque at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.

And even though Knight's February return to Assembly Hall was special for all involved — Knight, his many former players and thousands of teary-eyed fans — all it was was an ice-breaker of sorts. But it's still doubtful that there are many Indiana shirts or jackets in Knight's closet at his new home. 

BobKnightQuinnBuckner
Bob Knight (center), with son Patrick Knight and former player Quinn Buckner, wore Indiana gear during his February return to Assembly Hall. (USA TODAY Sports)

Knight and Hammel have both been enshrined in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame for years, but you could tell by their smiles on their faces that they were enjoying their visit.

Knight, who coached at Indiana from 1971 to 2000, was inducted in 1982, the year after he won his second national title at Indiana. He won a third title, of course, in 1987. 

Hammel, who was the Sports Editor of the Bloomington Herald-Times from 1966-1996, has been close to Knight for years. He was inducted in the Hall in 1996.

It's great to see Knight out and about. The legendary coach, who will turn 80 in October, has been seen around town in Bloomington often since he moved back last year. 

BobKnightBobHammelHOF2
Bob Knight and Bob Hammel check out a display at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. 

Related stories on Bob Knight

  • BOB KNIGHT TO RETURN (Feb. 7): Sources say Bob Knight will definitely be in Assembly Hall on Saturday for the first time in 20 years. CLICK HERE 
  • KNIGHT COMES HOME (Feb. 8): Bob Knight's return to Indiana's Assembly Hall on Saturday was a lovefest 20 years in the making. CLICK HERE
  • PATRICK KNIGHT TALKS ABOUT HIS DAD (Feb. 8): He loved returning to Assembly Hall with his father, Bob Knight, on Saturday. CLICK HERE
  • FORGOTTEN GREATNESS: People forget how great Indiana's 1980 team was, despite not winning a title. CLICK HERE
  • TWITTER: Follow Tom Brew on Twitter @tombrewsports
  • FACEBOOK: Like our Indiana page on Facebook at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: NCAA Finally Gets it Right with D.J. Carton Transfer Decision

College leadership has said recently that the mental health of its student-athletes matters, and the NCAA's action on D.J. Carton's waiver proves that actions speak louder than words.

Tom Brew

Indiana Target Trey Patterson Commits to Villanova

Trey Patterson, a top-five small forward from New Jersey, had visited Indiana and had them on his list of final three teams.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Elijah Dunham Signs Free Agent Deal with New York Yankees

Elijah Dunham, one of Indiana's top hitters, has decided to skip his final year with the Hoosiers to sign a free-agent deal with the New York Yankees.

Tom Brew

NCAA Approves 6-Week College Football Practice Plan

Indiana will be able to begin preseason preparations on July 12, starting with eight hours per week and building up to the Sept. 4 opener at Wisconsin.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Next Few Weeks Will Determine What Happens in September

Staying healthy in June with no one contracting COVID-19 as players return to campus for workouts is critical to keep the timeline going for games in September.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier QB Randle El on College Hall of Fame Ballot Once Again

Indiana's Antwaan Randle El has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame, in the ballot released Tuesday by the National Foootball Foundation.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Honoring Bill Garrett Should Have Been Done Long Ago

Bill Garrett broke the color barrier for Big Ten basketball in the 1940s, and he's a legend in the state of Indiana for all that he accomplished in a short time. This latest honor is much deserved.

Tom Brew

by

vesuvius13

Indiana's Race Thompson, 7 Other Hoosiers on Big Ten Anti-Racism Coalition

The Big Ten has put together this large Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, and also has added a voter registration initiative as well at the behest of commissioner Kevin Warren.

Tom Brew

Twitter Poll: 72% of Indiana Fans Say 'Let's Go Watch Some Games'

The vast majority of fans in our recent social media poll say they are more than willing to sit in the stands at Memorial Stadium or Assembly Hall this season, despite the remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew

Indiana Football Player Caleb Murphy Makes a Hole-in-One — On a Par-4!

Caleb Murphy, an incoming freshman defensive end, has been playing golf to stay because during this prolonged break and he had a day for the ages on Sunday, making his first-ever hole-in-one.

Tom Brew