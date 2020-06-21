Bob Knight Visits Hall of Fame — Wearing an Ohio State Shirt
Tom Brew
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — The prestigious Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle is still closed for a few more weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it had a couple of special visitors on Friday, former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight and his dear friend, newspaper legend Bob Hammel.
The pair, both members of the Hall of Fame themselves, got a private tour of the museum. Knight, who moved back to Bloomington last year and his February return to Assembly Hall has helped thaw the 20-year chill between Knight and the university, made his visit wearing a — get this — Ohio State shirt.
There's no reason to make a big deal out of it, of course, because Knight is an Ohio State graduate after all. And he got some Ohio State gear in early March when he was back in Columbus as part of the celebration for the 1960 national champions. Knight was a player on that team.
And even though Knight's February return to Assembly Hall was special for all involved — Knight, his many former players and thousands of teary-eyed fans — all it was was an ice-breaker of sorts. But it's still doubtful that there are many Indiana shirts or jackets in Knight's closet at his new home.
Knight and Hammel have both been enshrined in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame for years, but you could tell by their smiles on their faces that they were enjoying their visit.
Knight, who coached at Indiana from 1971 to 2000, was inducted in 1982, the year after he won his second national title at Indiana. He won a third title, of course, in 1987.
Hammel, who was the Sports Editor of the Bloomington Herald-Times from 1966-1996, has been close to Knight for years. He was inducted in the Hall in 1996.
It's great to see Knight out and about. The legendary coach, who will turn 80 in October, has been seen around town in Bloomington often since he moved back last year.
