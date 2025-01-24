Bosnian Wing Harun Zrno Commits To Indiana Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Harun Zrno officially committed to the Indiana basketball program Friday afternoon, giving coach Mike Woodson the second member of his 2025 recruiting class.
Zrno is a 6-foot-7 wing from Bosnia and Herzegovina in southeastern Europe. He's the first international prospect to commit to Indiana in four seasons under Woodson, and he'd be a 21-year-old freshman when the 2025 fall semester begins.
Zrno picked Indiana over finalists Virginia, Creighton and Wisconsin. He visited all four schools in January, and his trip to Bloomington on Jan. 8 was his first-ever visit to the United States. He sat behind the Indiana bench during an 82-69 win over USC.
Zrno plays for Slavija Istocno Sarajevo in Bosnia’s Division I, where he averaged 20.4 points on 48% 3-point shooting, along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, according toArman Jovic of PDT Scouting.
In the highlights below, Zrno displays the ability to hit 3-point shots on the move or in spot-up situations, and he has good size for a shooting guard or small forward. He can also handle the ball and make plays for teammates.
Zrno recently described his skill set to Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.
“Everyone is looking at me as a shooter but I bring a lot more than just shooting the ball," Zrno said. "I like to play defense hard, attack off the dribble and find my teammates for easy plays. I learned how to play with the ball and I like having the ball in my hands. Anything to do in order for my team to win the games.”
Zrno fits a position of need to for Indiana next season. The Hoosiers are set to lose guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal to graduation. They could also lose Luke Goode, who said in the offseason he might apply for a medical redshirt after playing just 10 games as a sophomore at Illinois due to a foot injury.
Zrno is the second recruit to commit to Indiana in the class of 2025, along with 6-foot-7 forward Trent Sisley, who signed his letter of intent in November. Sisley currently attends Montverde Academy in Florida, but he played the previous three seasons at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind.
Indiana will also lose centers Oumar Ballo, Langdon Hatton and Dallas James to graduation, so it will likely fill a few roster spots through transfer portal recruiting.
