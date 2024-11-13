It’s Official: Trent Sisley Signs With Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The transfer portal has taken some of the luster away from the traditional November basketball signing day, but Indiana men’s basketball is excited to get the man they got.
Lincoln City, Ind. native Trent Sisley, currently with Monteverde Academy in Florida, signed his letter of intent on Wednesday and is officially a Hoosier.
Sisley, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, has been sought by Indiana since 2022. He starred at Heritage Hills High School from 2021-24 before he transferred to Montverde Academy prior to his senior season. He has yet to play a game for Monteverde.
“Trent is a young man that we have prioritized for a long time. He is the ideal player for me and my staff. He is a long, rangy, versatile player that can do a lot of things for us on the basketball floor,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said in a press release.
Sisley is a versatile talent. At Heritage Hills, he averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 assists in the 2024 season. Sisley converted 60% of his shots, but he can stretch the floor. He has a career 3-point shooting percentage of 38%, peaking in 2023 when he converted 41% from beyond the arc. He was an Associated Press All-State second team selection in 2024.
“He is switchable on defense, a very good rebounder, and possesses a level of toughness that was very attractive to us in the recruiting process,” Woodson said. “Offensively, he has the ability to play multiple positions, push the ball in transition, make shots from the perimeter, and take advantage of mismatches inside.”
Sisley is considered a four-star prospect by On3’s Industry Top Basketball Recruits and is ranked 82nd nationally by the website.
Sisley becomes the fourth high-profile player to commit to Indiana from Monteverde since Woodson became Indiana’s coach. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau came to Indiana in 2022 – Hood-Schifino played one season before he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023. Reneau is still a Hoosier.
Liam McNeeley committed to Indiana in 2023, but later pulled out of his commitment to go to Connecticut instead.
Sisley also helped his AAU team, Indiana Elite, go undefeated during their spring season.
Sisley comes from a basketball family. His father, Matt, played at Southeast Missouri State and his brother Blake played at Evansville and Wright State.
Sisley is also the first Indiana native to be successfully recruited from the start of his recruitment.
Technically, C.J. Gunn was an in-state recruit for Woodson as he had to re-recruit the Indianapolis native when Woodson was named Indiana coach in 2021. Gunn had originally committed to former Indiana coach Archie Miller. Gunn played at Indiana from 2022-24 before he transferred to DePaul in April.
However, Sisley is the first Indiana native to be recruited directly out of high school by Woodson and his staff.
“Hoosier Nation will love Trent’s competitiveness and desire to win. We are extremely excited to get Trent to Bloomington to reunite him with his siblings who already attend IU and be a part of our basketball family.” Woodson said.
Sisley is the only member of the Class of 2025 to be signed by the Hoosiers. Others in his class targeted by Indiana – Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), Moses Moreno (Kentucky), Braylon Mullins (Connecticut) and Eric Reibe (Connecticut) – elected to go elsewhere.
