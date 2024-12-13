Bradford Bomba Sr. Gives Testimony In Case Involving Former Indiana Basketball Players
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Dr. Bradford Bomba Sr., a former team physician for the Indiana men’s basketball team, gave sworn testimony via a deposition in the lawsuit filed against Indiana University by former Indiana basketball players Charlie Miller and Haris Mujezinovic alleging sexual abuse.
According to a press release sent to Hoosiers On SI from Kathleen A. DeLaney, the attorney representing Miller and Mujezinovic, Bomba’s testimony occurred on Dec. 4.
At that time, according to DeLaney, Bomba refused to answer 45 questions related to the case. He cited his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination on the advice of his legal representation.
On Thursday, the plaintiffs filed a motion asking the court to require Bomba to answer those questions.
Bomba is not a defendant in the case, though he is at the center of the allegations. Indiana University is the defendant in the case. Indiana is accused of having knowledge of Bomba’s actions and failing to act on them, The plaintiffs consider this to be a Title IX violation.
Mujezinovic and Miller allege “they were routinely subjected to medically unnecessary, invasive and sexually abusive rectal examinations by Dr. Bradford Bomba, the team’s physician.”
Bomba’s deposition occurred after an effort was made by his legal representatives to delay the deposition. Bomba’s legal guardian, Joseph Bomba, had said that Bomba, “does not know the difference between a truth and a lie, making him incompetent to testify.”
U.S Magistrate Judge Mario Garcia disagreed and said that Bomba, 88, was competent to be questioned.
Bomba did answer questions related to his time working for Indiana University and what his professional duties were when conducting annual physicals, where he conducted them, and other duties related to his duties as team physician.
The suit was filed in October. The filing explained the Title IX violation it alleges.
“Since its enactment, courts have interpreted Title IX to protect students from sexual assault or sex-based harassment in educational programs or activities operated by recipients of federal funding,” the complaint states.
“Since sexual assault and sex-based harassment are inherently gender-based forms of discrimination, allegations that an educational institution that receives federal funding has subjected a student to sex-based harassment or sexual assault while the student was participating in any education program or activity fall within the ambit of Title IX’s protection,” the complaint continues.
The complaint also states, “despite its knowledge of these routine, pervasive, repeated sexual assaults, IU systemically mishandled and turned a blind eye to Hoosier men’s basketball players’ complaints of Dr. Bomba, Sr.’s sexual misconduct, contrary to federal regulations.”
“Instead, Mujezinovic, Miller, and their former teammates were forced to choose between enduring the sexual abuse Dr. Bomba, Sr. inflicted or abandoning their chance to play for a highly prestigious basketball program and complete their education at IU.”
There is no statute of limitations for civil cases regarding these matters.
Other Indiana athletes could be added to the class action suit. Their case seeks unspecified monetary damages on behalf of all former athletes who were subject to abuse by Bomba.
Miller and Mujezinovic were teammates in the mid-1990s.
Miller played at Indiana from 1995-98, starting 58 of the 126 games he played for the Hoosiers. A 6-7 forward, Miller averaged 6.4 points and made 34.1% from 3-point range over his Indiana career. Miller later played pro basketball in Europe.
Mujezinovic came to Indiana in 1995 after he began his career at the junior college level. In two years with Indiana, the 6-9 center started 25 of 62 career games and averaged 4.9 points and 3.2 rebounds. The Chicago native also played pro basketball in Europe and now runs a construction firm in Bloomington.
Another former Indiana men’s basketball player has retained separate legal representation in a potential civil claim against Indiana University. This player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, is represented by the Dallas-based Simpson Tuegel Law Firm.
According to a press release from Simpson Tuegel, the player was an Indiana basketball player in the 1990s who played for Bob Knight.
Bomba is a member of the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame. An end on the football team in the 1950s, he served as team physician for all of Indiana’s teams from 1962-70. He began serving as basketball physician in 1979 and stayed in that capacity into the late 1990s.
