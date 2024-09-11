Indiana Initiates Review Into Former Team Physician Brad Bomba Sr.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University has initiated a review into former men’s basketball team doctor Dr. Brad Bomba Sr. after the university was informed of alleged abuse that occurred from an unidentified athlete several decades ago.
The university released a statement on the matter late Wednesday afternoon:
“Indiana University maintains a core set of values that guide our actions in pursuit of our mission as the state of Indiana’s flagship university. Among those values are an unwavering commitment to integrity and ethical conduct, the relentless search for truth, a respect for the dignity of others, and accountability for the human resources and relationships entrusted to IU. It is these bedrock values that compel the institution to share an allegation brought forward by a former student-athlete.
The university recently received a letter from legal counsel on behalf of a former IU men’s basketball student-athlete, who competed at IU several decades ago. The letter includes specific allegations against Dr. Brad Bomba, Sr., who served as a contracted physician for IU athletic teams, including the men’s basketball program for several decades, concluding in the late 1990s. The former student-athlete alleges that he was subjected to inappropriate prostate and rectal exams during annual physicals with Dr. Bomba, Sr., something that he also alleges was a practice for all basketball student-athletes assigned to Dr. Bomba, Sr. for physical examinations.
In response to learning of the allegation, the university retained Jones Day, an international law firm with experience in sensitive and similar investigations, to conduct an independent review. The review will include witness interviews, a review of available documentation and engagement with medical experts to determine: 1) the background facts related to the annual physicals of IU student athletes conducted by Dr. Bomba, Sr.; 2) if the conduct was appropriate, necessary, or within the standard of care; and 3) what medical professionals and athletic department or university officials were aware of the conduct and, if warranted, what action did they take.
To be clear, this is a fully independent and comprehensive investigation that will follow the facts. Indiana University will abide by its findings and take any warranted actions. To protect the integrity of the investigation, the institution will refrain from further comment while the review is ongoing.
Jones Day has established a phone number (888-392-2296) and email (IUinvestigation@JonesDay.com) for anyone wishing to provide information — anonymously, if desired.
We ask for the IU community to have patience as we search for the truth and to have confidence that the university’s actions will be consistent with our values.”
Bomba is a member of the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame. An end on the football team in the 1950s, he served as team physician for all of Indiana’s teams from 1962-70. He began serving as basketball physician in 1979 and stayed in that capacity into the late 1990s.
Abuse allegations from the past have occurred at other universities in relation to their athletic departments and athletes.
A notable example is at Michigan, where former doctor Robert Anderson was a team physician from 1966-2003 and who was later found guilty of mass sexual abuse. During visits with athletes, Anderson subjected victims to unnecessary genital and rectal examinations. Anderson also abused non-athletes. In total, he was accused of assaulting 2,100 people. Anderson died in 2008 before the abuse was publicly known.
In 2022, Michigan agreed to a $490 million settlement to 1,050 victims. It is considered one of the largest sex abuse cases in history. Multiple Michigan officials knew about the abuse according to a report commissioned by the University of Michigan.