Former Assistant Bruiser Flint Says Goodbye to Indiana Fans

Tom Brew

Former Indiana basketball assistant coach Bruiser Flint is leaving for a similar job at Kentucky, but he took to Twitter to say goodbye to Indiana fans on Friday on his way out of town.

"Hoosier Nation I want to thank you for letting me b part of ur family for 3yrs. The fans and IU athletics treated me w/great kindness. To players and staff my mofos, fam for life. To Archie who put me back in game and brought me to a special place. Love u. Go Hoosiers!!!!''

Archie Miller also took to Twitter to thank Flint and wish him the best of luck.

"I want to wish @bruflint14 all the best in his next move. I appreciated him joining me when he didn’t have to. Loyal to the core and one of the classiest guys, I have ever met. Thanks for everything! #Family."

Flint spent three-plus seasons at Indiana, where he helped bring in some impressive recruiting classes, including the No. 7 recruiting class nationally in 2018 and No. 13 class in 2020.

It was also with Flint's help that for the first time ever, Indiana brought in three straight Indiana Mr. Basketball winners — Romeo Langford (2018), Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019) and Anthony Leal (2020).

Flint has over 30 years of coaching experience. When he was the head coach at UMass (1996-2001) and Drexel (2001-2016), he was named Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year four times (2002, 2004, 2009 and 2012). He also won NABC District Coach of the Year four times as well (1998, 2007, 2009 and 2012).

Flint and Kentucky coach John Calipari have a long history that goes back to their days together at Massachusetts. It was Calipari who recommended Flint to Miller several years ago, so his move across the state line isn't all that surprising.

Miller has not yet replaced Flint on his staff.

