Bubble Games Impact Indiana's NCAA Tournament Chances This Weekend

Step one for Indiana is to defeat No. 13 Michigan State Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

That would do wonders for the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament resume, as would taking care of business against Minnesota and Ohio State in the final two regular season games. But after Tuesday's crushing Quad 3 home loss to Northwestern, Indiana may need help from others to reach the big dance.

The Hoosiers are listed as the last team in the tournament in Joe Lunardi's updated Bracketology from Friday morning. That does not mean they're safe, though, as just 62 of 89 projections on BracketMatrix.com feature Indiana in the 68-team field with Selection Sunday quickly approaching on March 15.

Here's a look at the bubble, according to Lunardi, followed by a list of games that could impact Indiana's NCAA Tournament chances, with odds by the DraftKings Sportsbook.

First Four Byes: Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas

Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas Last Four In: Auburn, TCU, Santa Clara, Indiana

Auburn, TCU, Santa Clara, Indiana First Four Out: Cal, New Mexico, Ohio State, USC

Cal, New Mexico, Ohio State, USC Next Four Out: VCU, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, Cincinnati

South Carolina vs. Georgia (first four byes)

Time, TV: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. Point spread: Georgia -12.5

Missouri (first four byes) vs. Mississippi State

Time, TV: Saturday at Noon CT on SEC Network

Saturday at Noon CT on SEC Network Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. Point spread: Missouri -1.5

Texas (first four byes) vs. Texas A&M (first four byes)

Time, TV: Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2 Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas Point spread: Texas A&M -1.5

Ole Miss vs. Auburn (last four in)

Time, TV: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala.

Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. Point spread: Auburn -9.5

TCU (last four in) vs. Kansas State

Time, TV: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. Point spread: TCU -3.5

Oregon State vs. Santa Clara (last four in)

Time, TV: Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network

Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network Location: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, Calif. Point spread: Santa Clara -17.5

No. 13 Michigan State vs. Indiana (last four in)

Time, TV: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. CT on CBS

Sunday at 2:45 p.m. CT on CBS Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Point spread: Will update when available

Pittsburgh vs. California (first four out)

Time, TV: Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ACC Network

Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ACC Network Location: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif. Point spread: Cal -7.5

San Diego State vs. New Mexico (first four out)

Time, TV: Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on CBS

Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on CBS Location: The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.

The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M. Point spread: New Mexico -1.5

No. 8 Purdue vs. Ohio State (first four out)

Time, TV: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT on CBS Location: Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio

Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio Point spread: Will update when available

No. 12 Nebraska vs. USC (first four out)

Time, TV: Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network

Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Point spread: Nebraska -6.5

Fordham vs. VCU (next four out)

Time, TV: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CT on USA

Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CT on USA Location: Stuart Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.

Stuart Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. Point spread: VCU -12.5

Virginia Tech (next four out) vs. No. 18 North Carolina

Time, TV: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Point spread: North Carolina -7.5

Seton Hall (next four out) vs. No. 6 UConn

Time, TV: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on FS1

Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on FS1 Location: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn.

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. Point spread: UConn -14.5

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati (next four out)

Time, TV: Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network

Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio Point spread: Cincinnati -10.5

