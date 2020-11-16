SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Calbert Cheaney to Join Indiana Pacers Coaching Staff

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's a Hoosier homecoming in Indianapolis as Indiana legend Calbert Cheaney is reportedly joining the Indiana Pacers coaching staff.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, otherwise known as Woj, was the first to report this.

Cheaney will be joining first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren as he takes over for Nate McMillan, who was fired after this past season.

There are two other additions on the assistant coaching staff as well so far, and that's Kaleb Canales and Greg Foster.

Cheaney, originally from Evansville, Ind., played four seasons at Indiana University from 1989-93 and scored 2,613 career points. He is the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer.

He then played 13 NBA seasons after being taken No. 6 overall in the 1993 NBA draft. Over 825 career NBA games, Cheaney averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Cheaney did spend a little bit of time in Bloomington after that, working in a director of operations and development role from 2011 to 2013 under Tom Crean.

That means Cheaney worked with Victor Oladipo, who is currently on the Pacers.

After being at Indiana, Cheaney took an assistant coaching job at St. Louis, and then took a few years off from coaching until 2018, when he became a G-League assistant with the Atlanta Hawks for the past two years.

Now Cheaney will be back in Indiana, working with a first-year coaching staff on a Pacers team that finished 45-28 last season but got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Related Stories on Indiana Basketball:

  • JACKSON-DAVIS ON KARL MALONE AWARD WATCH LIST: Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of 20 forwards on the 2021 Karl Malone Award watch list. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA TO OPEN SEASON AGAINST TENNESSEE TECH: Indiana will open the 2020-21 college basketball season against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 25. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA TO PLAY FLORIDA STATE: The Hoosiers will go to Tallahassee this season for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Point Spreads: Ohio State Heavy Favorite Over Disrespected Indiana in Saturday Showdown

The first showdown of top-10 teams comes Saturday in Columbus when No. 3 Ohio State takes on No. 9 Indiana in a battle of unbeatens. But you might be surprised that the Buckeyes, still a national title contender, are huge favorites.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Nov. 16): Can Jim Harbaugh Survive at Michigan?

Michigan is 1-3, which is bad, but what is really painful is how the Wolverines are losing, looking overmatched and disinterested against everyone in the league, from top to bottom. Can embattled coach Jim Harbaugh survive this mess?

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: For Indiana, This Really Is The New Normal

Week after week, Indiana keeps doing things that hasn't happened for decades in this program, if at all. The latest was a 24-point beatdown of Michigan State on the road, and the Old Brass Spittoon is now back in Bloomington where it belongs.

Tom Brew

GameDay Prediction: Can Indiana Continue Its Winning Ways on the Road at Michigan State?

Indiana looks for its fourth straight win to open this season, but it won't be easy with a road test at Michigan State. Indiana hasn't won in East Lansing since 2001, losing eight games in a row.

Tom Brew

3 Things I Want to See from Indiana Against Michigan State

Indiana is undefeated and ranked No. 10 in the country for the first time in decades, and now they're off on the road to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. Here are three areas where Indiana needs to make a statement.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: We Get Another Indiana Game on Saturday, Which We Can't Take for Granted

The COVID-19 pandemic is tearing away at the college football schedule every week, but Indiana just keeps rolling along in a memorable season, hoping that it lasts all the way to the finish line.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: How Much is Too Much Physicality During the Week?

In the midst of a special season, it's a real balancing act trying to figure out how physical to make practices during the week in preparation for Saturday games, and Indiana coach Tom Allen is adjusting as he goes.

Tom Brew

Point Spreads: Betting Line Drops Dramatically on Indiana's Game Vs. Michigan State

The undefeated and No. 10-ranked Indiana Hoosiers are still favored to win at Michigan State on Saturday, but the line has dropped dramatically this week. Same with Wisconsin and Michigan, so here's the latest for you.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Nov. 11): Different Prize at Stake for Peyton Ramsey This Week Vs. Purdue

Last November, Peyton Ramsey hoisted the Old Oaken Bucket after quarterbacking Indiana to an overtime victory over Purdue. This Saturday, he returns to West Lafayette chasing another prize — a Big Ten West title.

Tom Brew

Report Card: Glowing Marks for 3-0 Hoosiers After Big Win over Michigan

Indiana beat Michigan on Saturday for the first time in 33 years, and the Hoosiers did it in impressive fashion. So, obviously, their weekly report card is full with a bunch of high grades. It wasn't perfect, but it was close.

Tom Brew