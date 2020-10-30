SI.com
Indiana Basketball to Play at Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Another piece of Indiana's nonconference slate has been revealed. Indiana announced on Friday that the Hoosiers will have a rematch against Florida State. The game will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 9 in Tallahassee.

The pairing was first reported on Twitter on Thursday by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. 

The Seminoles came to Bloomington last season, and Indiana won 80-64 behind a 30-point performance from Devonte Green. Indiana is 5-0 all-time against Florida State. IU is 8-11 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge games. FSU is 9-12 and saw its three-game Challenge winning streak end last year in Bloomington.

So far in this season's nonconference slate, the Hoosiers will be playing three games in the Maui Invitational, with the first game coming against Providence on Nov. 30. The tournament has been moved from Hawaii to Asheville, N.C., and Indiana will play three games in three days there. They are in the same bracket with Texas and Davidson, and North Carolina, Stanford, Alabama and UNLV are in the other bracket.

Indiana also will play Butler in the Crossroads Classic, and now this rematch with Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Seminoles return three starters – M.J. Walker, RaiQuan Gray and Malik Osborne – and welcome back 13 players who helped them win the ACC Championship in 2020. Walker (10.6 points per game) is Florida State's leading returning scorer. Freshman Scottie Barnes – one of the top freshman in the country – begins his Seminole career for the 2020-21. He has earned both preseason All-American Third Team and preseason All-ACC First Team honors by CBS Sports.

Florida State won 26 games in the 2019-20 season, which was a school record for wins in a regular season. Their five losses were the fewest in a season since 1970. Florida State finished the season with a school record 16 ACC wins and won the regular season conference title for the first time in school history.  Florida State was ranked No. 4 nationally in the final Associated Press poll and No. 5 nationally in the final USA Today Coaches poll of the season. 

That leaves about two more openings that Indiana could fill in its nonconference schedule before Big Ten play begins. The college basketball season is slated to start on Nov. 25.

Below is the full slate of matchups for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge:

  • Indiana at Florida State, Dec. 9
  • North Carolina at Iowa
  • Illinois at Duke
  • Purdue at Miami
  • Michigan State at Virginia
  • Ohio State at Notre Dame
  • N.C. State at Michigan
  • Penn State at Virginia Tech
  • Syracuse at Rutgers
  • Louisville at Wisconsin
  • Georgia Tech at Nebraska
  • Pittsburgh at Northwestern
  • Maryland at Clemson
  • Boston College at Minnesota

