Report: Indiana Basketball to Open Season against Tennessee Tech

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tennessee Tech men's basketball has a schedule up on their team site for the 2020-21 season.

The first team listed on their schedule is Indiana, slated for Nov. 25, which is the start date for the college basketball season.

2020-11-02

The full schedule for Indiana has not yet been released, but this appears to be another piece of the puzzle to their nonconference slate.

Last season, Tennessee Tech went 9-22 overall and 6-12 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The last time they played a Big Ten team was in 2018, and it was Michigan State. The Spartans came out on top 101-33.

This will likely be Indiana's first game of the season and will be a nice game to get under their belt before going to Asheville, N.C., for the Maui Invitational, which is from Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

Indiana's first game in the Maui Invitational will be against Providence. The rest of the field includes Alabama, Davidson, North Carolina, Texas, Stanford and UNLV.

Then, on Dec. 9, the Hoosiers will be playing at Florida State for a rematch in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Indiana will also likely play Butler in the Crossroads Classic after the Florida State game.

The Big Ten is expected to play a 20-game conference schedule this season, but the full schedule has not yet been released.

Updates on Indiana's schedule will continue to be provided on si.com/college/indiana.

Basketball

