Jamie Kaiser Jr., a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, released his top 9 destinations on Sunday. Kaiser is considering Virginia, Indiana, Miami (FL), Boston College, Iowa, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Maryland and Wisconsin.

At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Kaiser is the No. 77 player in his class and the 14th-ranked small forward in the country. Kaiser attends Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va. In the most recent rankings update on 247Sports, Kaiser jumped 90 spots up to No. 77.

He once considered playing football in college, but Kaiser announced in a tweet on April 25 that he'll pursue a collegiate basketball career instead. In 2021, Kaiser was considered a three-star football recruit and the No. 57 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2023. He even competed in the 2020 Elite 11 Regional Showcase.

"After careful consideration I would like to say that I am 100% into fulfilling my dreams of playing high level basketball in college," Kaiser said in the tweet. "I would like to thank all of the football coaches that have reached out and recruited me over the years. Thank you. Jamie Kaiser Jr."

Kaiser most recently took a visit to his home state's school on June 3 to meet with Virginia Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett. He also took a visit to Wisconsin on May 3 with head coach Greg Gard. Kaiser plays for New World AAU, and Indiana offered him a scholarship on May 14.

In a recent interview with Phenom Hoops, Kaiser explained his current relationship with Indiana.

"They have really been recruiting me hard and like my strength and shooting from three," Kaiser said. "They think I can have a big impact in the Big 10."

Kaiser moved from the No. 167 to the No. 77 player in his class this spring and summer thanks to strong performances at both ends of the floor. At 6-foot-6, he can defend multiple positions and is a strong shooter from 3.

If Kaiser decides to join Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers, he'd be the third member of Indiana's 2023 recruiting class that currently includes guards Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps. Newton is a four-star recruit and the No. 65 player out of Covington, Ga., and Cupps is four-star recruit as the No. 92 player in the class of 2023 from Dayton, Ohio.

