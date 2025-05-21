A Look At Class of 2027 Basketball Recruits Indiana Has Its Eye On
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The roster-building process continues on multiple fronts for new Indiana men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries.
It’s a multi-front proposition to get Indiana where DeVries wants it to be going forward.
Indiana hasn’t completely filled its 2025-26 roster. Eleven players are signed. Another spot is being saved for Luke Goode, pending his appeal for an injury waiver, and another may be for guard Anthony Leal, who is also seeking a waiver based on his injury-shortened 2023 season.
With roster sizes in question due to the still-to-be-determined House settlement, Indiana may stick with 13 players, which has been the men’s basketball scholarship limit for many years.
Indiana has naturally been working on building its future roster for the Class of 2026. You can find which players Indiana is pursuing at this link.
However, DeVries and his staff also have their eyes on the future. The number of Class of 2027 recruits Indiana has offered continues to grow.
Here’s a look at the players who are known to have offers from DeVries and his staff. Rankings used are from 247Sports top 150 and On3’s Industry Top Basketball Recruits.
Bruce Branch III
- Position: Small forward.
- Height/weight: 6-7, 170 pounds.
- High school: Perry High School, Gilbert, Ariz.
- Club team: Compton Magic, adidas 3SSB.
- Notes: Branch is ranked eighth by On3 and 10th by 247Sports. Branch has offers from Indiana, Arizona State, California, Houston, Kansas State, LSU, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Xavier and several mid-major schools. Branch told 247Sports, "I would describe my game as being a big guard who handles the ball a lot. That's what I work on a lot because, at the next level, I have to be a guard. I like to make the right plays."
Chase Branham
- Position: Point guard.
- Height/weight: 6-4, 175 pounds.
- High school: Logan-Rogersville High School, Rogersville, Mo.
- Club team: Run GMC, Under Armour Association.
- Notes: According to Sam Keyser of 247Sports, Branham will visit Indiana on Thursday. A point guard, Branham plays in southwest Missouri and averaged 19.2 points and 2.7 rebounds as a sophomore at Logan-Rogersville High School. Branham is ranked 62nd at 247Sports and 84th by On3. Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State and Missouri are major schools interested in Branham.
- Additional note: Chase Branham is No. 3 in maroon in the video above.
Jason Gardner Jr.
- Position: Point guard.
- Height/weight: 6-1, 185 pounds.
- High school: Fishers High School, Fishers, Ind.
- Club team: Indiana Elite, adidas 3SSB.
- Notes: The best known player on this list to Indiana natives for several reasons. One is that he has made Fishers High School a Class 4A powerhouse in Indiana - runner-up in 2025 and state champion in 2024. Another is that he’s the son of Jason Gardner Sr., a former Arizona standout. Gardner Jr. was offered by Indiana when Mike Woodson was coach, and DeVries has maintained interest. Gardner Jr. averaged 14.5 points and 5.3 assists for Fishers while making 58% of his field goal attempts and 39% of his threes. Gardner Jr. is ranked 21st by 247Sports and 44th by On3. Among major schools, Gardner Jr. has offers from Indiana, Cincinnati, DePaul, Notre Dame and Purdue.
Ryan Hampton
- Position: Small forward.
- Height/weight: 6-6, 190 pounds.
- High school: Dynamic Prep, Dallas.
- Club team: Drive Nation, Nike EYBL.
- Notes: The highest-ranked recruit Indiana is known to be after. Hampton is ranked third nationally by On3 and sixth by 247Sports. Hampton will test a defense as he can drive to the rim and shoot from the outside. Indiana is the latest team to offer the Texan. Among major schools, Hampton has also been offered by Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU and Tennessee.
Malachi Jordan
- Position: Small forward.
- Height/weight: 6-5, 180 pounds.
- High school: Christian Community School, White House, Tenn.
- Club team: MOKAN Elite, Nike EYBL.
- Notes: Jordan is a driver who will attack the rim. Typical of many highly-touted recruits of recent years, Jordan has been around. He played at Link Academy during the 2024-25 season and was at Ensworth High School in the Nashville area as a freshman. Jordan is ranked No. 15 by On3 and No. 18 by 247Sports. Among major schools, Arizona State, Memphis, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt have all made offers in addition to Indiana.
