Clemson Transfer Alex Hemenway Planning to Visit Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has two open scholarships heading into the 2024-25 season, and the coaching staff has been in contact with Clemson transfer Alex Hemenway.
Hemenway is in the process of setting a visit to Indiana for May 14th, as first reported by Dushawn London of 247 Sports. He's visiting Vanderbilt this weekend and will visit Maryland on May 9.
A 6-foot-4, 192-pound guard, Hemenway is a career 42.9% 3-point shooter with one year of eligibility remaining. He's a 2019 graduate of Castle High School in Newburgh, Ind.
Hemenway used his COVID year to return to Clemson for his fifth-year senior season in 2023-24, but he ultimately played just five games and received a medical redshirt due to a leg injury.
Injuries also hampered Hemeneway during the 2022-23 season as he dealt with plantar fasciitis, a foot injury. Still, he managed to start 12 games and play 23.9 minutes per game across 20 total appearances that season. He averaged a career-high 6.9 points and shot 47.1% from 3-point range, making 33-of-70 attempts. Hemenway had five double-digit scoring games in 2022-23, including a career-high 18 points on 4-for-6 3-point shooting against USC Upstate.
During Hemenway's first three seasons at Clemson, he played between 12 and 16 minutes per game and averaged 4.8 and 5.2 points per game each season. Hemenway could most specifically help Indiana's 3-point shooting. The Hoosiers shot 32.4% from 3-point range last season, which ranked 12th in the Big Ten and 273rd nationally out of 363 teams.
The majority of Hemenway's shot attempts came from the 3-point line throughout his five-year career at Clemson. He made 124-of-289 career attempts, good for 42.9%. He shot 38.7% or higher from the 3-point line each season, including two seasons at 47% or higher. He made at least three 3-pointers in 16 games across 95 total appearances.
In an April 29 social media post reflecting on his Clemson career, Hemenway signed the message, "Love, Hoosier Hitman."
Hemenway originally committed to Clemson in the class of 2019 as a three-star recruit, ranked No. 366 in the nation. He was ranked No. 12 in the state of Indiana, per 247 Sports, behind Indiana commits like Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 3) and Armaan Franklin (No. 6). Hemenway was an Indiana Junior All-Star in 2018.