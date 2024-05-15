Bellarmine Transfer Langdon Hatton Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana added another piece to the frontcourt on Wednesday by landing transfer Langdon Hatton.
Hatton is a 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward who spent the last two seasons at Bellarmine after beginning his career with one season at William and Mary. Hatton is an Indiana native, having grown up in Georgetown, Ind. and graduating from North Harrison High School in Ramsey, Ind., near Louisville, Ky.
As a junior in 2023-24 at Bellarmine, Hatton averaged 10.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks per game. He shot 48% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range (15 for 45) and 67.5% from the free throw line. He started 31 games and played 27.8 minutes per game for a Bellarmine team that went 8-23 and finished last in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Now Hatton joins the Hoosiers with one year of eligibility. He’s Indiana’s fifth transfer portal addition of the offseason and sixth overall newcomer on coach Mike Woodson's 2024-25 roster, joining Washington State guard Myles Rice, Arizona center Oumar Ballo, Stanford guard Kanaan Carlyle, Illinois wing Luke Goode and five-star freshman wing Bryson Tucker.
Those players replace graduating Hoosiers Xavier Johnson and Anthony Walker, Kel’el Ware, who entered the NBA draft, and transfers Kaleb Banks (Tulane), CJ Gunn (DePaul) and Payton Sparks (Ball State).
Most of Hatton's scoring came around the rim last season, with 7.2 2-point attempts per game. But he also proved to be a capable 3-point shooter, attempting 1.5 per game. He ranked 10th in the Atlantic Sun in defensive rebounding percentage, 12th in block percentage and 15th in offensive rebounding percentage.
Hatton had five double-doubles in 2023-24. He scored a career-high 27 points at Kennesaw State, making 11-of-17 shots from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range. His career-high 17 rebounds came in a win over Boyce College.
As a sophomore in 2022-23, Hatton started six games and came off the bench in 27. Across 12.8 minutes per game, he averaged 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 58% from the field.
Hatton began his career at William and Mary, where he averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 14.8 minutes per game. He started six games and came off the bench in 24.
Malik Reneau returns to Indiana for his junior year in 2024-25 after averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as the starting power forward. Ballo figures to start alongside Reneau in the front court, following two seasons as a first-team All-Pac-12 center at Arizona. Hatton provides depth behind them, and Indiana could also play Mackenzie Mgbako and Luke Goode at power forward in smaller lineups.
Here’s a look at Indiana’s roster after the addition of Hatton.
- Oumar Ballo, one year of eligibility
- Trey Galloway, one year of eligibility
- Luke Goode, one year of eligibility
- Langdon Hatton, one year of eligibility
- Anthony Leal, one year of eligibility
- Malik Reneau, two years of eligibility
- Kanaan Carlyle, three years of eligibility
- Gabe Cupps, three years of eligibility
- Mackenzie Mgbako, three years of eligibility
- Myles Rice, three years of eligibility
- Jakai Newton, four years of eligibility
- Bryson Tucker, four years of eligibility
- Open