How Does Trayce Jackson-Davis Compare to Other NBA Prospects With Difficult Decisions?

FOX college basketball analyst Andy Katz revealed his three tiers of NBA draft prospects on Thursday, which included Indiana's All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Katz only analyzed players who declared for the NBA Draft with the option to return to college. This list includes players that have a difficult decision to make and could realistically choose either route.

Katz's named his first tier "Ready to Leave," which featured Michigan's Moussa Diabate, Arizona's Dalen Terry, Memphis' Josh Minnott, Santa Clara's Jalen Williams and Fresno State's Orlando Robinson.

Diabate's decision will have a big impact on the landscape of the Big Ten, should he decide to return for his sophomore season. As a freshman, the 6-foot-11, 210-pound Diabate started 26 of 32 games and averaged nine points, six rebounds and one block per game.

He wasn't relied on to lead Michigan in scoring on a consistent basis, but his wingspan and athleticism allowed Diabate to impact the game on both ends of the floor. He could return to Michigan and play alongside Hunter Dickinson for another season or stay in the draft, where a team will bet on his potential.

"[Diabate's] got the kind of game, rim protector, athlete, great athleticism that the NBA will covet somewhere in the first round," Katz said. "I could see Diabate staying in the NBA Draft."

Another candidate listed in the "Ready to Leave" tier is Terry, who is a potential Indiana opponent next season if he returns to college. Like Diabate, Terry didn't put up massive numbers or lead Arizona on a nightly basis – he averaged eight points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 rebounds – but he is the kind of player that has become increasingly desired by NBA teams.

At 6-foot-7, 195 pounds, Terry shot 36 percent from 3 and started every game for an Arizona team that was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Again, Terry could be drafted on potential or return to Arizona and seek revenge for their Sweet 16 loss to Houston. Indiana recently scheduled a game with Arizona on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

"[Terry] didn't put up monster numbers, but again, he looks like he is ready to leave for the NBA Draft," Katz said. "He'll probably show well in workouts. I don't think he will return to Arizona."

Katz's second tier called "Could Make a Case" included players who he thought were squarely on the fence: Duke's Trevor Keels, Marquette's Justin Lewis, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Michigan State's Max Christie, Arkansas' Jaylin Williams and Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr.

Christie arrived at Michigan State as a five-star recruit with the expectation to be a big-time scorer for Tom Izzo. He didn't quite live up to the hype, scoring 9.3 points per game on 38 percent shooting. But at 6-foot-6 and the ability to score anywhere on the court, Christie is talked about as an attractive option outside of the lottery.

If he returns to Michigan State, similar to how Miles Bridges came back for his sophomore season in 2017-2018, Christie could increase his scoring and draft stock as the star of the team.

"Again, [Christie] did not have a great year, was not consistent, but he's being talked about as a first round draft pick," Katz said. "Certainly, that was the expectation coming out of high school. He could go either way. I could see him staying in the draft, but I think he probably needs to come back."

A player who has shown up in big moments against Indiana with a tough decision to make is Harper Jr. Because of the extra Covid year every player was granted, Harper Jr. could return for his fifth season as a Scarlet Knight. He's increased his scoring average every season, pouring in 15.8 points per game as a senior. And if he returns, he could increase his draft stock as potentially the best player in the conference.

Katz noted concerns about his athleticism and speed, and at 6-foot-6, Harper Jr. probably won't be able to score as much in the post against NBA forwards.

"[Harper Jr.] has essentially done all he could or should do for the Scarlet Knights," Katz said. "He's trimmed down a little bit, can make shots. Athleticism can certainly be a question, but if he returns to Rutgers he could be the Big Ten Player of the Year. I think he is squarely on the fence."

Katz's third tier of NBA Draft prospect is players he believes "Should Return." This tier includes Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Colorado State's David Roddy, Gonzaga's Julian Strawther, Baylor's Matthew Mayer and Stanford's Harrison Ingram.

Jackson-Davis has considered the draft after all three seasons at Indiana, and this year he was invited to the NBA Draft combine. Jackson-Davis is taking his time to get feedback from NBA scouts and has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft and return to Indiana for his senior season if that's what he decides.

Jackson-Davis took his defense to another level last year, blocking 2.3 shots per game, but he hasn't shown the ability to knock down jump shots, which is the main limitation to his draft stock. He averaged 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds last season on 59 percent shooting, with the majority of his production coming close to the basket with his left hand.

It seems likely that Jackson-Davis will be a second round pick if he stays in the draft, or he could return to an Indiana team returning three other starters and the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation.

"[Jackson-Davis] is not a lock for the first round," Katz said. "He's got the talent, certainly, to potentially play in the NBA, but he's not a lock for the first round. If he comes back and plays one more year for Mike Woodson, he could be National Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, really cement his legacy at Indiana."

