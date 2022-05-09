Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball Head Coach Teri Moren Selected as USA Basketball's Women's U18 National Team Assistant Coach

Indiana Women's Basketball Head Coach Teri Moren Selected as USA Basketball's Women's U18 National Team Assistant Coach

Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren is headed to Colorado Springs, Colo. to serve as USA Basketball's Women's U18 National Team assistant coach. Don't worry; she'll be back to coach the Hoosiers following the championship featuring national teams from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean.

USA Today

Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren is headed to Colorado Springs, Colo. to serve as USA Basketball's Women's U18 National Team assistant coach. Don't worry; she'll be back to coach the Hoosiers following the championship featuring national teams from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren has been named an assistant coach for USA Basketball's Women's U18 National Team.

Moren will be joined by the 2021 Southeastern Conference coach of the year, Georgia women's basketball coach Joni Taylor who will serve as the head coach. 

Old Dominion women's basketball head coach and two-time Olympic gold medalist DeLisha Milton-Jones will also serve as an assistant alongside Moren.

“I am honored to be a part of USA Basketball’s U18 National Team,” Moren said. “It will be an exciting opportunity to work alongside great coaches and the some of the best young players. I’m looking forward to representing our country through basketball.”

Moren served as a court coach for the U19 World Cup Team trials in May 2021, but this will be her first time joining USA Basketball. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The FIBA America's U18 Championship takes place every other year and showcases eight teams from North, South and Central America as well as the Caribbean. Team USA won gold ten straight times from 2000-2018 and in 1988.

Team USA took home silver medals in 1992 and 1996 only losing two games in Championship action.

The trials for the 2022 Team USA will be held May 31 - June 4 in Colorado Springs, Colo. 

Moren certainly has plenty to bring to the table as assistant coach following her 24-9 Hoosiers season record that led them to their second, consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

In her eight seasons at Indiana, Moren is 172-89 and the program's second winningest coach in history, and she's not done yet.

Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren coaches from the sidelines.
Teri Moren high-fives Grace Berger.
Teri Moren questions the referee.
Teri Moren reacts to a play.
Teri Moren and her bench watch the game from the baseline.
  • INDIANA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS VIDEO: Take a look at a five-minute video of the best 2021-22 season moments from Indiana women's basketball courtesy of Indiana Athletics. It's sure to stir up some nostalgia taking a trip down one of the program's best seasons in college basketball. CLICK HERE.
  • ALI PATBERG EARNS AWARD: Former Indiana women's basketball guard Ali Patberg earns the annual G. Frederick Glass Director's Award for best representing 'The Spirit of Indiana: 24 Sports, 1 Team.' Patberg led the Hoosiers to three NCAA tournaments throughout her decorated Indiana career. CLICK HERE.

hulls and woodson
Basketball

Jordan Hulls Returns to Indiana as Team and Recruitment Coordinator

By Jack Ankony1 hour ago
Tyler Doanes Indiana
Baseball

Late Rally Seals Third Consecutive Series Victory for Indiana

By Jack Ankony4 hours ago
IndianaMattRothWakeForest
Basketball

Former Indiana Guard Matt Roth Hired as Blackhawk Christian Head Coach

By Jack AnkonyMay 7, 2022
The Indiana women's basketball team picks up Coach Teri Moren after the win over Princeton.
Basketball

VIDEO: Indiana Women's Basketball 2021-22 Season Best Moments

By Haley JordanMay 6, 2022
Jack Perkins Indiana
Baseball

Fueled By Failure, Perkins Leads Indiana Into Ann Arbor With Warrior Mindset

By Jack AnkonyMay 6, 2022
Mike Woodson
Basketball

Indiana, Arizona Finalizing Matchup in Las Vegas on Dec. 10

By Jack AnkonyMay 5, 2022
JH Tevis Cal
Football

Transfer Focus: Indiana Adds Tevis, Cox, Lucas Jr. to Bulk Up Defensive Line

By Jack AnkonyMay 4, 2022
Dexter Dennis Wichita State
Basketball

Dexter Dennis Includes Indiana in Final Six

By Jack AnkonyMay 4, 2022