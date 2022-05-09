Indiana Women's Basketball Head Coach Teri Moren Selected as USA Basketball's Women's U18 National Team Assistant Coach
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren has been named an assistant coach for USA Basketball's Women's U18 National Team.
Moren will be joined by the 2021 Southeastern Conference coach of the year, Georgia women's basketball coach Joni Taylor who will serve as the head coach.
Old Dominion women's basketball head coach and two-time Olympic gold medalist DeLisha Milton-Jones will also serve as an assistant alongside Moren.
“I am honored to be a part of USA Basketball’s U18 National Team,” Moren said. “It will be an exciting opportunity to work alongside great coaches and the some of the best young players. I’m looking forward to representing our country through basketball.”
Moren served as a court coach for the U19 World Cup Team trials in May 2021, but this will be her first time joining USA Basketball.
The FIBA America's U18 Championship takes place every other year and showcases eight teams from North, South and Central America as well as the Caribbean. Team USA won gold ten straight times from 2000-2018 and in 1988.
Team USA took home silver medals in 1992 and 1996 only losing two games in Championship action.
The trials for the 2022 Team USA will be held May 31 - June 4 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Moren certainly has plenty to bring to the table as assistant coach following her 24-9 Hoosiers season record that led them to their second, consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.
In her eight seasons at Indiana, Moren is 172-89 and the program's second winningest coach in history, and she's not done yet.
- INDIANA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS VIDEO: Take a look at a five-minute video of the best 2021-22 season moments from Indiana women's basketball courtesy of Indiana Athletics. It's sure to stir up some nostalgia taking a trip down one of the program's best seasons in college basketball. CLICK HERE.
- ALI PATBERG EARNS AWARD: Former Indiana women's basketball guard Ali Patberg earns the annual G. Frederick Glass Director's Award for best representing 'The Spirit of Indiana: 24 Sports, 1 Team.' Patberg led the Hoosiers to three NCAA tournaments throughout her decorated Indiana career. CLICK HERE.