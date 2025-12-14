What Darian DeVries, Tucker DeVries Said After Indiana Basketball's Loss at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries and senior forward Tucker DeVries met with reporters after the Hoosiers' 72-60 loss to Kentucky on Saturday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Here's what the DeVries duo said during their near-seven-minute press conference.

Q: I guess, Darian, it's sort of another night where it feels like it just kind of gets difficult to really break down an opponent off the dribble, kind of get that inside-out sort of paint touch to three looks you want, just like what, I guess, are you guys, what's not happening there, what's just kind of sort of failing at the source offensively when that's not working?

DD: Yeah, I thought the first half, you know, we got some pretty good action, pretty good movement, I thought the second half, Kentucky certainly turned up the pressure and was able to get into us and we didn't respond well enough and we turned the ball over too much and live ball turnovers against them are really hard because now they're out in transition playing in space, so the turnovers and the offensive rebounding, I mean, that flipped the game around that second half.

Q: On Kentucky’s long run, what was the problem there?

Yeah, I thought the turnovers, it was a combination of things, I thought, you know, we left our feet a few times, I thought we just, you know, got on our heels a little bit and didn't play as disciplined as we needed to, you know, as that, you know, the crowd got cranked up and things, that's the time where you got to really dig in a little bit more, your screen's got to be better, you got to play off of two feet more, and then the offensive rebounds, you know, they just went and got them and, you know, we didn't do a good enough job of creating space and getting bodies and going and securing the ball.

Q: What do you think you need to improve on, the team needs to improve on against ball pressure at the point of attack?

DD: Yeah, the number one thing when you get at ball pressure is everything from an execution standpoint and a movement standpoint, it's just got to be done with more force, you can't continue just to get pushed out and everybody stands, so you have to find ways to give yourself up with a back hook, give yourself up with a screen, set up those screens with more force, you know, and get some movement to, you know, even as, you know, they had gotten ahead and we started to break it off a little bit, once we got movement again, we were able to get those clean looks or better looks, so it's something we got to get better at, there’s no question.

Q: Tucker, your individual line tonight was really great, I mean, your effort was fantastic, 15 points, 7 rebounds, a lot of the three point shots tonight didn't go down like they normally do for the Hoosiers, what do you think that is, was it just not seeing the basket as well, was it the defense, was it not in the offense where you were getting clean looks?

TUCKER DEVRIES: To be honest, making and missing shots, I thought tonight, honestly, wasn't a problem, I know, certainly, I did not shoot it great, as a team we didn't shoot that great either from three, but, you know, even with that being said, I think there were certainly areas that we needed to be a lot better at, as a group, and if we were able to, you know, especially in the second half, execute in those areas, I think that would have made up for some of those, you know, shooting habits and miscues, but, you know, making them missing shots sometimes is basketball, but I thought in the other areas, if we could just, you know, execute there a little bit.

Q: On that, if shots maybe weren't the problem, what kind of was, do you think?

TUCKER: I mean, he hit on it pretty good, the turnovers and obviously the offensive rebounds they had, especially in the second half. I mean, I take full responsibility for both of those areas. Obviously, four turnovers is far too many. As a group, I think when they pick up the pressure, I think we just need to really focus on our execution a little bit more on every possession. But good thing is we get a good week here before we play again to really dial in on some of those areas that we've maybe lacked in the beginning.

Q: When Lamar picked up his fourth foul and missed nearly nine minutes, what went wrong offensively?

DD: Yeah, I don't remember the exact sequences there, but, you know, not having Lamar out there is certainly a big part of our offense, and, you know, his foul trouble tonight certainly limited him with only the 21 minutes because he was, again, he's, you know, a big focal piece of what we try to run our offense through, so, you know, I believe during that little stretch that he wasn't out there, that's when the turnovers started to happen and

we weren't able to get into, you know, maybe some of our actions the way we needed to.

Q: Darian, you mentioned Kentucky's offensive rebound and kind of flipping that game. Was that just their physicality, their effort out beating you guys or something else that you saw going on?

DD: Yeah, I thought their effort, their physicality in the second half was, you know, really good. I mean, they certainly cranked it up a notch in that second half and we needed to respond to it, but, you know, I thought their aggressiveness defensively, their aggressiveness in the offensive glass, you know, was ultimately the factor.

Q: Darian, you mentioned Lamar, but how much did the foul trouble for not just him, but other guys, affect you tonight?

DD: I mean, foul trouble is foul trouble. You have it every night, so you've got to figure out a way to deal with it and, you know, we just didn't do a good enough job with that.

Q: Just to follow up on that, with this team, and you've talked about sort of where you are with the two bigs and things like that, like does foul trouble become sort of a compounding problem when it disrupts rotations? It felt tonight like maybe guys were just not either on the floor long enough to find the rhythm or maybe had to be on the floor too long because other guys were in foul trouble.

DD: Again, our guys, you know, their numbers are called, they're ready to go. You know, certainly, you know, a guy like Lamar, you want him out there, but when he's not out there, I feel very confident that the guys that are coming in are going to do their part and do their job and, you know, we certainly have a lot of faith in them, so, you know, unfortunately it just didn't work out the way we wanted it to tonight.