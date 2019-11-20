Hoosier
Breaking News: 5-Star Dawson Garcia Picks Marquette Over Indiana

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller said all the right things. So did Dawson Garcia, the 5-star recruit from Minnesota who has raved about Indiana, its program and its rabid fan base for months.

But in the end, it wasn't enough. His long-standing relationships with the coaching staff at Marquette won out. He chose the Golden Eagles during a formal announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

"It was just a gut feeling, I feel really comfortable there,'' Garcia said on CBSSportsHQ after donning a Marquette hat. 

Garcia was a key target for Miller and the Hoosiers, who have signed three solid players in the Class of 2020, but certainly wanted more.  Garcia is 6-foot-10 and athletic enough to play all over the floor. He's ranked No. 31 in the country in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

It will be interesting to see what Indiana does next with this class. The three players signed thus far — Anthony Leal of Bloomington South, Trey Galloway of Culver Academies and Jordan Geronimo of Newark, N.J., are all basically wing players, either as guards or small forwards.

Indiana's class with those three currently ranks No. 23 in the country. Had they been able to add Garcia, it would have been a top-10 class for sure.

There are no big men or points guards in this class, so it's hard to gauge where Indiana will turn next, or if they will save the scholarship for another years down the road. A graduate transfer may also be an option at the end of the year.

There will be more to come with this story tonight, so please keep checking back to Sports Illustrated Indiana for updates. 

Indiana offered Garcia a scholarship to in late April and has pushed hard ever since. His official visit to Bloomington with his parents went well, and all three of them raved about Indiana fan base and the beauty of the campus and its facilities.  Miller saw him one last tie on Sunday for an in-home visit.

Garcia's final four schools were Marquette, Indiana, Minnesota and Memphis.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Irish For Life
Irish For Life

Big big miss. This one hurts a lot.

