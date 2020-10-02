SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

De'Ron Davis Signs Rookie Deal in Ireland

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Both 2020 graduates from the Indiana men's basketball team have now signed professional contracts.

Devonte Green signed in Greece a few months ago, and now, it was announced Friday that De'Ron Davis has signed a rookie deal to play professionally in Ireland.

Davis is going to play for Killester Dublin Basketball Club in the Superleague. The team is based in Dublin.

Killester is one of the oldest and most successful civilian basketball clubs in Ireland.

Strategic Athlete Initiatives, who announced Davis' signing, said he would be "the leading force for their team in pursuit of a Championship."

Davis is fresh off a four-year career at Indiana where he finished 10 all-time in field goal percentage, making 54.7% of his career shots. Over his career, Davis scored 590 points and grabbed 287 rebounds.

An Achilles injury midway through his sophomore season created a major setback for Davis.

The road to recovery was long, and Davis never looked like the player he was before it happened, but he still managed to be productive for Indiana in his final two seasons. 

In Indiana's game against Michigan this year, Davis went 9-9 from the field, tying Will Sheehey for the Indiana record of most made field goals in a game without missing.

But perhaps Davis' biggest accomplishment was when he found out in May that he was the first man from his family to graduate from college.

Davis was always an optimistic player in Indiana's locker room, and now his talents will be taken to the next level in Ireland.

Related Stories:

  • FREDDIE MCSWAIN SIGNS PRO DEAL: Former Indiana forward Freddie McSwain is heading into year three of playing professionally. CLICK HERE
  • ROBERT JOHNSON TALKS PRO CAREER: Former Indiana guard Robert Johnson caught up with Sports Illustrated to talk about his time at Indiana, his professional career and his passion for music. CLICK HERE
  • JUWAN MORGAN GIVES BACK TO COMMUNITY: Juwan Morgan has helped his hometown, putting on a back-to-school NBA 2K Tournament. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Roundup: Two Spots Left in Playoffs, and Cubs Look to Stay Alive Friday

It's decision day in the National League, as Kyle Schwarber and the Chicago Cubs look to get even with the Miami Marlins, and the Cardinals and Padres play a deciding Game 3.

Tom Brew

Debate Fact-Checker: Donald Trump DID NOT Bring Back Big Ten Football

Big Ten officials have been very clear from the beginning that the science would dictate when football would return, and the one phone call to commissioner Kevin Warren from president Donald Trump had nothing to do with the decision to return to the field.

Tom Brew

Breaking News: President Donald Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump went to Twitter in the wee hours of Friday morning to announce that he and his wife, Melania, have both tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will begin quarantining immediately in the White House.

Tom Brew

Cubs' Bats Go Silent Once Again in Series Opener Loss to Miami

Chicago has struggled to hit for a while now, and after losing Game 1 to the Miami Marlins, the Cubs are suddenly on the brink of elimination in the best-of-three series.

Tom Brew

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs Ready to Make Deep Playoff Run

Even though many of the Chicago Cubs' top hitters have been struggling, the postseason is here now and they know what it's like to have success. They open the playoffs on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

Tom Brew

Baseball Playoff Schedule, TV Times, Pitchers for Tuesday's Openers

Despite several hiccups from COVID-19 positive tests, baseball made it through its 60-game regular season and now, for the first time, a 16-team playoff will begin on Tuesday.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Tom Allen Busy Working Every Day, Hopes Daily Testing Keeps it That Way

Indiana is just getting a lot accomplished on the football field every day, and Indiana coach Tom Allen plans on it staying that way as they move toward the Oct. 24 opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

SI Daily Cover: A First Glimpse at How Big-Time Tailgating Looks in 2020

A college game day in Baton Rouge looked completely different when SEC football resumed on Saturday at LSU, and it gives us a glimpse of what might happen on Big Ten campuses in a few weeks.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 27): Giants' Alex Dickerson, Caleb Baragar Fall Short in Playoff Chase

Former Indiana Hoosiers Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar each had a big final month, but the San Francisco Giants came up just short of making the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

Tom Brew

AP Poll: 4 Big Ten Teams Back in Poll in Week 5

Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan are back in the AP's top-25 rankings in Week 5 now that the Big Ten schools are eligible to be ranked again.

Tom Brew