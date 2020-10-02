De'Ron Davis Signs Rookie Deal in Ireland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Both 2020 graduates from the Indiana men's basketball team have now signed professional contracts.

Devonte Green signed in Greece a few months ago, and now, it was announced Friday that De'Ron Davis has signed a rookie deal to play professionally in Ireland.

Davis is going to play for Killester Dublin Basketball Club in the Superleague. The team is based in Dublin.

Killester is one of the oldest and most successful civilian basketball clubs in Ireland.

Strategic Athlete Initiatives, who announced Davis' signing, said he would be "the leading force for their team in pursuit of a Championship."

Davis is fresh off a four-year career at Indiana where he finished 10 all-time in field goal percentage, making 54.7% of his career shots. Over his career, Davis scored 590 points and grabbed 287 rebounds.

An Achilles injury midway through his sophomore season created a major setback for Davis.

The road to recovery was long, and Davis never looked like the player he was before it happened, but he still managed to be productive for Indiana in his final two seasons.

In Indiana's game against Michigan this year, Davis went 9-9 from the field, tying Will Sheehey for the Indiana record of most made field goals in a game without missing.

But perhaps Davis' biggest accomplishment was when he found out in May that he was the first man from his family to graduate from college.

Davis was always an optimistic player in Indiana's locker room, and now his talents will be taken to the next level in Ireland.

