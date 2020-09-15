Former Indiana Forward Freddie McSwain Jr. Signs Contract in Austria

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's been a solid week for former Indiana forward Freddie McSwain Jr.

First, he released his official personal merchandise. McSwain created a shirt that says "21 Pilot" because he wears the No. 21, and it also says "There is no traffic when you can create your own lane."

There are also shirts with his initials, "FM" on them.

A few days later, news broke that McSwain had signed a contract to play for the Oberwart Gunners, which is a professional basketball club based in Oberwart, Austria.

McSwain will be competing in Austria's Österreichische Basketball Bundesliga, which is the country's top tier league.

This will be McSwain's third year playing professional basketball. He spent his other seasons playing in Brazil, where he occasionally took social media by storm with posterizing dunks.

Before that, McSwain spent two seasons at Indiana after transferring from Neosho County Community College.

His first season with the Hoosiers was with Tom Crean as head coach, and the second was with Archie Miller.

During his final season at Indiana, McSwain appeared in all 31 games, started the last eight and averaged 4.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

After De'Ron Davis tore his Achilles, McSwain had to play the five at 6-foot-6 and had to go up against guys like Nick Ward and Caleb Swanigan.

Because of that, McSwain said it took him awhile to prove to everybody that he could actually play the three and that he's not a true five. He had a short run in the G-League before playing overseas, and now he's ready for year three in the pros.

McSwain always says "In Due Time," because he believes if you work hard enough and be patient, it will pay off.

