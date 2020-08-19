Juwan Morgan Helps Hometown, Puts on Back-to-School NBA 2K Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Juwan Morgan made his playoff debut on Monday against the Denver Nuggets, and he made quite the impression on the court.

But off the court, Morgan has made a difference, especially in his hometown of Waynesville, Mo.

Once COVID-19 caused the NBA to shut down in March, Morgan went back home.

While there, he bought groceries for about 50 families.

“Over the last five years, I haven’t been able to be [in Waynesville] as much so now that I am here, I was just trying to do as much as I can as fast as I could,” Morgan told the Ozarksportszone.com.

Since the NBA season has restarted and Morgan is in Orlando, it hasn't stopped him from helping out his community.

This past Saturday, Morgan helped put on a back-to-school NBA 2K tournament, allowing children to participate and have the chance to win money to help pay for school supplies such as backpacks, books, etc.

"We were trying to think of other things we can do," Darren Morgan, Juwan's father, said. "Juwan suggested to do a tournament, so I got with his agent and decided to do a 2K tournament and have Juwan and our church sponsor it. He took a video to welcome people and wish people the best of luck. We took it from there."

It was open to ages 10-18, and it was a virtual tournament that could be played on either the PS4 or Xbox One. A link was sent out to the participants to access the gaming lobby and begin play.

There were three tiers and the winner had the chance to win $250.

Darren Morgan said it was a pretty good turnout, and he was receiving emails and texts all day about how the kids were doing. He said they received a lot of positive feedback and hope to do it again, and might do it as early as over holiday break.

Juwan comes from a military family as both his dad and mom served. His dad said they do an event every August before school starts called "feed the children." It's where they provide kids with things like free clothes, backpacks, eye exams, food and more ahead of the start of school.

His church also donates more than 1,000 backpacks each year.

"We always talk about giving," Darren Morgan said. "It’s something he’s always been around, so it’s easy for him to continue."

As Juwan continues to ascend to the top of his profession, starting playoff games in the NBA, he will always continue to give back to his hometown.

It's something his father can't put into words.

"Words can’t express," Darren Morgan said. "I’m just happy he’s become a young man his mom and I tried to raise. We tried to raise all our kids the right way."

Related Stories