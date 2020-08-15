Former Hoosier Devonte Green Signs Deal to Play Professionally in Greece

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana guard Devonte Green is going to start his professional career overseas in Greece.

Green, the North Babylon, N.Y. native who had an off-and-on career at Indiana, has signed to play for Trikoupis BC of the Greece A1 League, the country's top league.

"With COVID circumstances and the uncertainty of the NBA/G-League season, going overseas is the best opportunity for me to stay active and showcase my talent," Green said. "So when the NBA/G-League starts back up, I'll have the option to come back to play professionally in America.

"I'll keep chasing my dream until the wheels fall off."

Green was a senior co-captain for the Hoosiers a year ago in their 20-12 season that was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic during the Big Ten Tournament in March. Green played in 29 games and averaged 10.8 points.

He was at his best in the Hoosiers' biggest wins. He scored a career-high with 30 points in a win over Florida State and had 27 points and with seven three-pointers in a victory over Iowa. He also led the team with 59 three-pointers and shot 35.8% from behind the arc.



For his career, he finished with 954 points, which is good for 55th all-time. He is 12th all-time for the Hoosiers with 164 three-pointers and 10th in career three-point attempts.

Green graduated in May with a degree in Recreational Sports Management. He spent a lot of the summer working out in Los Angeles with his brother Danny Green, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related stories on Indiana basketball