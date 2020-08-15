SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBaseballFootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Former Hoosier Devonte Green Signs Deal to Play Professionally in Greece

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana guard Devonte Green is going to start his professional career overseas in Greece.

Green, the North Babylon, N.Y. native who had an off-and-on career at Indiana, has signed to play for Trikoupis BC of the Greece A1 League, the country's top league. 

"With COVID circumstances and the uncertainty of the NBA/G-League season, going overseas is the best opportunity for me to stay active and showcase my talent," Green said. "So when the NBA/G-League starts back up, I'll have the option to come back to play professionally in America.

"I'll keep chasing my dream until the wheels fall off."

Green was a senior co-captain for the Hoosiers a year ago in their 20-12 season that was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic during the Big Ten Tournament in March. Green played in 29 games and averaged 10.8 points.

He was at his best in the Hoosiers' biggest wins. He scored a career-high with 30 points in a win over Florida State and had 27 points and with seven three-pointers in a victory over Iowa. He also led the team with 59 three-pointers and shot 35.8% from behind the arc. 

For his career, he finished with 954 points, which is good for 55th all-time. He is 12th all-time for the Hoosiers with 164 three-pointers and 10th in career three-point attempts.

Green graduated in May with a degree in Recreational Sports Management. He spent a lot of the summer working out in Los Angeles with his brother Danny Green, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • LANGFORD INJURED: Boston Celtics rookie Romeo Langford has torn ligaments in his wrist and is questionable for the playoffs. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS IN NBA: Six former Indiana Hoosiers will be playing in the 2020 NBA playoffs that start on Monday in Orlando. CLICK HERE
  • PACERS IN PLAYOFFS: Here is the complete schedule for the Indiana Pacers' first-round playoff series, including TV information and game times. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Celtics' Rookie Romeo Langford Tears Ligaments in Wrist, May Miss Playofffs

Romeo Langford has another injury and the former Indiana star at Boston Celtics rookie might have to miss the playoffs because of torn ligaments in his right wrist.

Tom Brew

BREAKING: 4-Star SI All-American Candidate Jaquez Smith Commits to Indiana

Indiana beat out several big-name schools in getting a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jaquez Smith on Saturday.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 14): Schwarber Doubles in Cubs' Loss

There are five former Indiana baseball players currently in the big league. Here's our daily roundup of what they did Friday night.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 14): 6 Former Indiana Players Advance to Playoffs

The eight-game NBA Restart is over, and now the fun begins in the 16-team NBA playoffs. Six former Hoosiers will be involved.

Tom Brew

Indiana Pacers' Playoff Schedule, TV Listings Versus Miami Heat

The Indiana Pacers open the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the first round against the Miami Heat.

Tom Brew

Report: 2 Men Arrested Thursday Night Might Have Ties to Chris Beaty Murder

According to reports, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department has arrested two 23-year-old men in connection to an armed robbery in downtown Indianapolis just moments before former Indiana football player Chris Beaty was killed on May 31.

Tom Brew

Indiana Medical Experts Offer Explanation on Myocarditis, Its Effects on Athletes

Two Indiana doctors who work in cardiology give insight to myocarditis and the effects it can have on athletes following the postponement of the Big Ten football season.

Dylan Wallace

IU President Michael A. McRobbie Announces Intention to Retire

Indiana University president Michael A. McRobbie announced that he plans to retire on June 30, 2021.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 13): Thomas Bryant Closes Out Restart With 26-Point Game

Washington center Thomas Bryant wrapped up a successful NBA restart by leading the Wizards to a 96-90 win over the Boston Celtics. He had 26 points.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 13): Rough Debut for Red Sox Pitcher Kyle Hart

Former Hoosier Kyle Hart struggled with his control in his major-league debut with the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, giving up seven runs — five earned — in just two-plus innings.

Tom Brew