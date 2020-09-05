NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 4): Eric Gordon, Rockets Stun Lakers in Series Opener

LeBron James and the Los Angles Lakers are supposed to be the team to beat in the NBA playoffs, but Eric Gordon and his Houston Rockets did just that on Friday night, crushing the Lakers 112-97 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Gordon, the former Indiana star, scored 23 points and was a pest all night on defense against James as the Rockets took the early lead in this second-round series against the top-seeded Lakers. He was 7-for-14 from the field, 3-for-8 from three-point range, and made all six free throw attempts.

In eight playoffs games now, Gordon is averaging 18.8 points a game. Game 2 is Sunday night.

Houston starsJames Harden had 36 points and Russell Westbrook, who missed most of the first-round series with a quad injury, had 24.

"We executed really well," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "We had a few lapses we could've done a little bit better in the first half, but in the second half, defense was right on point. We made them work for every shot, and that's what we want to do."

Houston has been winning with defense, which has been something of a surprise. . Each Rocket held their own against Anthony Davis on a number of post-ups, and an effective wall was successfully formed against LeBron James as he drove to the basket. The Lakers' dynamic duo still finished the night with 45 points on 31 shots, but the made buckets were ones Houston can live with. The Lakers were just 29 percent from threes (11-for-38) and no one else hurt them.

Davis was forced into numerous tough turnarounds and James never quite found a rhythm as he finished with zero fourth-quarter points. Despite giving up several inches, Gordon did a great job of keeping him in check, and he got plenty of help on aggressive double teams, too.

"When we don't shoot well, we can still win with our defense,'' Harden said. "Eric played extremely well defensively, but it's our entirely team taking on that challenge of guarding the ball. We can't rely on our weak side. We have to protect the ball first. It starts with Eric and P.J. (Tucker on Anthony Davis), and then we all need to help.''

The Lakers have a huge size advantage in the series, but the Rockets proved Friday — and at least for one night — that they can work around it.

"It doesn't matter how tall you are. If you have the heart and you're a competitor you can be out there on the court," Harden said. "If you don't have god in you, it doesn't matter. We have guys who can guard and switch and guard different guys out there.

The size advantage might actually be a disadvantage when it comes to covering all of Houston's perimeter shooters. Gordon, for instance, had several wide-open looks from three-point range.

"It's a great start, but it's just one game. I'm sure they'll be more aggressive in Game 2,'' Harden said. "The key for us is just going out and competing. With our shooters, we've got room to drive, too. And if we can continue to lock in on defense, we're fine. I've got a lot of confidence in these guys.''

Friday's other NBA game

Miami Heat 115, Milwaukee Bucks 100: The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks are about to get sent home as the red-hot Heat slapped them again, winning Game 3 in a rout to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. The Heat, who swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round, have now won seven straight playoff games. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 30 points. Milwaukee MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had only 21 points. He was 7-for-21 from the field and missed all seven three-point attempts.

Saturday's NBA games