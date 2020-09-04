Can P.J. Tucker, Rockets Slow Supersized Lakers?

It's certainly fitting that the Rockets have to get past the NBA's largest team as they eye their first Finals in the James Harden era. Daryl Morey cobbled together the league's most unique roster in 2019-20, taking small-ball to a degree previously unseen in league history. Houston's gamble will be put to the test more than ever against the Lakers in round two.

Game 1 on Friday night won't be the first time we see the stark contrast between Los Angeles and Houston in the small-ball era. Robert Covington's first game with the Rockets was a 121-111 win at the Staples Center, and LeBron James ran roughshod over Houston on Jan 19. It's been a mixed bag for the small-ball Rockets against the Lakers, though there is legitimate reason for optimism. Another seven-game series is very much in play.

Houston's offensive blueprint against the Lakers is pretty obvious. James Harden has the opportunity for a big series without Luguentz Dort breathing down his neck. With no Avery Bradley in Orlando, the Lakers are bereft of impact perimeter defenders. Expect Harden on an island plenty in this series, even if his shooting woes continue.

The three-time scoring champion will be complemented by Russell Westbrook, who has played some of his best basketball of the season against the Lakers. Westbrook poured in 41 points in February's road win. He nearly registered a triple-double along with 35 points in January. Houston's point guard has feasted on switches against Los Angeles' bigs, even Anthony Davis. Houston should score plenty of points as they try to take down the No. 1 seed.

The other end of the floor may be a struggle for Houston, and that's be putting it charitably. The Rockets will get pounded on the offensive glass, and they simply don't have the size to deter Davis or James at the rim. Gaudy stat lines are expected for Los Angeles' superstars. But we shouldn't paint Houston as completely hopeless. There is at least a blueprint to success against a team of behemoths.

Davis presents the most obvious problem for Mike D'Antoni's squad. The former No. 1 pick is perhaps the game's most lethal force at the rim, establishing himself as a truly elite rim-runner. And there's far more to Davis' offensive skill-set. He's an increasingly adept three-point shooter, and he's no slouch off the bounce. Paired with James' genius, a nightmare matchup arises. So how do the Rockets handle such a unique talent? Discipline is key.

Not all points are created equal for the Rockets as they defend Davis. Houston will be content to play the numbers game against the impact big man, sagging into the lane on catches inside the three-point line. If Davis cans a stream of 15-footers, so be it. There are worse ways to get beat. The worst-case scenario is having Davis live at the line or above the rim, forcing the entire defense to collapse when the big man enters the lane. Houston allowed 32 points against Davis on 21 shots in February. He attempted zero threes and five free-throws in Los Angeles' loss. The Rockets will be just fine with similar performances throughout the second round.

Davis and the Lakers' bigs also make a living on the offensive glass, and frankly, there's little Houston can do to stem the tide in that regard. The Rockets will allow a slew of second-chance points in the series, with tip-ins and put-backs a cost of doing business in the small-ball era. But once again, a side effect of Houston's strategy is outweighed by its benefits. The Rockets have been one of the NBA's top turnover generators since acquiring Covington, and they lead all teams in Orlando in defensive rating. Harden led the league in steals in 2019-20. Russell Westbrook and Danuel House are ball-hawks, and Covington is his one-man wrecking crew. Losing the boards battle is a given. Winning the turnover game is critical.

There remains a chance that the second round becomes a bit of a disaster for the small-ball Rockets. Davis has a legitimate chance to turn in multiple 40-point performances. James remains an elite physical force, and he's constantly creating a stream of open triples for his teammates. But after a standout effort in Game 7, Houston should have the schematic buy-in and blueprint to battle Los Angeles.

The Rockets will likely cede the right shots to Davis, collapse on James and dare the Lakers' role players to win the series. It's not exactly a perfect plan, but considering the personnel, this is what Houston's got. Perhaps it's just the right plan to stop the NBA's leading Goliath.