NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 8): Lakers Rally in 4th Quarter to Beat Eric Gordon, Rockets

Oftentimes there is no answer for greatness, and Eric Gordon and the Houston Rockets learned that the hard way on Tuesday night.

LeBron James took control of a tied game early in the fourth quarter and Rajon Rondo had another stretch of magic as the Los Angeles Lakers won Game 3 of their second-round Western Conference series 112-102. The Lakers now lead the series 2-1.

Former Hoosier Eric Gordon had 10 points for Houston, making just 2-of-9 shots, 2-of-6 three-pointers and all four free throws in a game that was tight throughout. The game featured 16 lead changes and 15 ties, with neither team pulling ahead by more than six points until the Lakers took control late.

"Too many 50-50 balls we didn't get, too many times we just weren't sharp," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. "We just weren't quick to the ball or quick to a play and it got away from us. They hit a lot of good hard shots. Tonight they got us. Next time, we'll see what we can do.

"I just thought in the second half they played a little bit harder than we did. Our legs, we were a little slow off a lot of things, especially on the defensive end. We didn't create enough turnovers to run."

With the win, James won his 162nd playoff game, a new NBA record, passing former Lakers teammate Derek Fisher.

"Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "That's true for this season. That's why he should be MVP. Honestly, it's probably true in the history of the game. Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James. To see him have that actual numerical statistic is just indicative of that."

Rondo has had his share of playoff moments, too, and his return after a fractured thumb was perfect timing. Rondo became the first player to have at least 12 points and five assists in the fourth quarter of a playoff game since James did it in 2010..

Rondo finished with 21 points and nine assists. He scored eight straight points during a 10-0 run early in the period that put the Lakers ahead for good. Rondo assisted on the other basket during that stretch.

"I just took what was given," Rondo said. "It started on the defensive end for me. Guys found me when I was open, and I took the shots with confidence. And I got some easy layups."

Tuesday's Other NBA Game

Miami Heat 103, Milwaukee Bucks 94: Former MVP Giannis Antetokumnpo couldn't go in Game 5 for the top-seeded Bucks because of an ankle injury, and their season ended in a loss to the Heat. Milwaukee shot just 27 percent from three-point range (9-for-33), and trailed most of the way. The Heat, who had seven scorers in double figures, have won eight of nine playoffs games in advancing to the Eastern Conference finals. They swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round.

Wednesday's NBA Games

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics, 6:40 p.m. ET (TV:ESPN): Former Hoosier OG Anunoby and his Raptors are on the brink of elimination, and need to win Game 6 to stay alive. Anunoby has been very good in this series, most notably hitting the game-winner at the buzzer in Game 3. Against Boston, he is averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Boston rookie Romeo Langford hasn't played much in the series. He's played in two games, but only for seven minutes thus far. He's 1-for-3 shooting and has scored two points.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN): The Clippers, with a 2-1 series lead, look to take control of the series on Wednesday night. Denver coach Michael Malone knows the importance of Wednesday's game, because the Nuggets had to battle back from a 3-1 deficit against Utah to win their first-round series. "No one gives this team a chance to do a lot of things," Malone said.. "We don't really care what anybody thinks about us, especially outside of Colorado. It's the belief that we have in the locker room. It's been there since day one." Former Hoosier Noah Vonleh is on the Nuggets' roster, but he has yet to dress for a game in this series.

