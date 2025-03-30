Ex-Indiana Player Sherron Wilkerson Coaches Jeffersonville To Indiana 4A State Title
INDIANAPOLIS - Former Indiana guard Sherron Wilkerson coached Jeffersonville to the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
With new Indiana coach Darian DeVries was in attendance as Jeffersonville defeated Fishers 67-66 in overtime. Jeffersonville's victory broke a 43-game winning streak for Fishers.
Northwestern recruit Tre Singleton led Jeffersonville (24-5) with 26 points. Jason Gardner Jr. and Justin Kirby had 15 points each for 30-1 Fishers, the defending state champion in Class 4A, the largest enrollment classification in Indiana high school basketball.
Elijah Cheeks' layup with 37 seconds left in overtime held up as the Red Devils won their second all-time state championship and first since 1993 when Indiana still had a single class tournament.
Wilkerson was on that 1993 Jeffersonville championship team. Wilkerson was a McDonald's All-American at Jeffersonville and was originally the 1993 Indiana Mr. Basketball, but the honor was later given to Anderson's Kojak Fuller after Wilkerson left the Indiana All-Star team during the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series.
Wilkerson played at Indiana from 1993-96. He played 45 games and averaged 4.8 points for the Hoosiers. He played the most during his freshman season, when he played 28 games. It was during his freshman season that he and Indiana coach Bob Knight bumped heads when Knight was angry at Wilkerson during a timeout in a game against Michigan State.
He missed the 1994-95 season with a broken leg and played half of the season 1995-96 season before he was dismissed from the team due to an arrest in Bloomington. He finished his college career at NAIA Rio Grande before he embarked on a domestic and international pro career that lasted from 1997-2005.
Wilkerson has coached high school basketball in Indiana since 2009. He's had stops at Indianapolis Herron School, Madison Shawe Memorial, Madison Consolidated and Logansport before he arrived at Jeffersonville in 2022.
Wilkerson is 57-22 as Jeffersonville's head coach. According to the IHSAA, Wilkerson is the sixth person to win a state title as a player and coach at his alma mater. He is the 25th person to coach his alma mater to a state championship.