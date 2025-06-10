Best Indiana Men’s Basketball Players Of The 2020s So Far: No. 6 Trey Galloway
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It seems like a future trivia question. Who has played the most games for the Indiana men’s basketball program?
There’s no way to know whether Trey Galloway will be the surprising answer, but Galloway is at the top of the list with 140 career contests.
All of those games took place in the 2020s, so if anyone represents Indiana during the decade so far, the Culver, Ind., native does.
Galloway played 140 games for several reasons. He was part of the class of players who got an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic that occurred when he first arrived in Bloomington.
He also played 140 career games because he was a jack of all trades in the Indiana backcourt.
Galloway played nearly every role in the backcourt during his Indiana career. For a time during the 2022-23 season, he played off the ball as a shooter. When point guard Xavier Johnson got hurt late in the nonconference schedule in the same season, Galloway sometimes ran the offense.
Galloway was a defensive stopper. He also was a driver who put pressure on opposing defenses. He did nearly everything.
However, it was never a straight line in terms of when he did these things or who played alongside him. Galloway made 86 starts in his career, but 2024 was the only season in which he started every game. While he could master many roles, his role was never clearly defined.
That could be the reason why Galloway’s statistics fluctuated from year-to-year in a way rarely seen at the college level. Even with the transfer portal shuffling players around, most players have a relatively consistent growth curve from start to finish.
That is not the case for Galloway. Some of his shooting statistics demonstrate dramatic up-and-down performance.
Galloway started his Indiana career as an 18.2% 3-point shooter in 2021, but he rose to a very good 46.2% by 2023. However, Galloway plummeted to 26% in 2024. In his final season, Galloway made 32.7%. His career average was 31% - with one of the strangest routes to reach that mark.
Free throw shooting was similarly staccato. He peaked as a freshman at 73.7%, fell to 53.3% in 2024 before recovering to 64.3% in 2025.
The only major statistics that Galloway peaked at as a senior was assists as he averaged 4.7 per game and turnovers at 2.5 per game.
And yet? Galloway’s determination to make things work and keep Indiana moving in the right direction – even as it often veered down blind alleys – was always appreciated by the coaching staff and most Indiana fans. He fought for Indiana, and in an era where fans often question the motivations of transfers, his five-year, one-school stay was appreciated.
Galloway had his game-altering moments for the good. His best career game was very likely his 25-point effort in a 76-73 victory at Ohio State in 2024. Indiana was down 18 early in the second half, and frankly, down in the Big Ten standings with a 5-6 record as the Hoosiers seemed to be headed further down into the doldrums.
Galloway scored 19 points in the second half, and along with Malik Reneau, led the Hoosiers’ charge. Indiana wiped out its deficit late in the second half, and a game-winning shot by Anthony Leal sealed a remarkable comeback.
It was an example of what Galloway could be at his best. Galloway was never the best player on any of the Indiana teams he played for, but he was an important part of each of them. For that, he deserves his high ranking among the Indiana players of the 2020s.
Previous men's basketball top 16 players of the 2020s
No. 7 - Oumar Ballo
No. 8 - Mackenzie Mgbako
No. 9 - Al Durham
No. 10 - Miller Kopp
No. 11 - Xavier Johnson
No. 12 - Justin Smith
No. 13 - Rob Phinisee
No. 14 - Luke Goode
No. 15 - Devonte Green
No. 16 - Anthony Leal
