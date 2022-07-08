Five-Star Arizona Wildcats Point Guard Kylan Boswell Reclassifies to 2022

Reigning AP College Basketball Coach of the Year Tommy Lloyd received a major boost to his 2022-2023 Arizona Wildcats roster on Wednesday when five-star point guard Kylan Boswell announced he is reclassifying to 2022. The Indiana Hoosiers play Arizona at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. on Dec. 10, 2022.

Mike Woodson has built quite the non-conference gauntlet entering his second year as Indiana's head coach – the Hoosiers will play three of four games against Kansas, North Carolina, Arizona and Xavier away from Assembly Hall – and this week's news may have made it even more difficult.

Five-star point guard Kylan Boswell announced on Wednesday that he will reclassify into the class of 2022 and join the Arizona Wildcats for the 2022-2023 season. This is a major boost for reigning AP Coach of the Year Tommy Lloyd, who lost double-digit scorers Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko to the NBA Draft, as well as 37-game starter Dalen Terry, from last year's No. 1-seeded team.

Boswell joins four-star center Dylan Anderson and international recruits Filip Borovicanin from Serbia and Henri Veesaar from Estonia to complete Arizona's 2022 recruiting class, which ranks 30th in the country. Arizona also brings in transfers Courtney Ramey from Texas and Cedric Henderson Jr. from Campbell, both of whom have averaged double-digits throughout their college careers.

Boswell is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard from AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz, a school that has produced recent NBA Draft picks TyTy Washington, Josh Primo and Jabari Walker. After his reclassification, Boswell is ranked as the No. 30 player and No. 5 point guard in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite. Prior to reclassifying, Boswell was ranked No. 18 overall and the No. 3 point guard, according to the 2023 On3 Consensus.

During his high school career, Boswell won a gold medal with Team USA, a Peach Jam title with Team Why Not and reached the quarterfinals of the GEICO National Championship with AZ Compass Prep, which offered a preview of a future collegiate matchup.

AZ Compass Prep faced Montverde Academy in the quarterfinals of the nation's top high school basketball tournament, which featured Arizona's Boswell and Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau. Montverde emerged with a 72-63 win behind Reneau's game-high 19 points and eight rebounds, en route to winning back-to-back GEICO National Championships. Hood-Schifino contributed 12 points, four assists and three steals, while Boswell paced AZ Compass with 13 points.

Boswell, Hood-Schifino and Reneau will meet again in college when the Indiana Hoosiers and Arizona Wildcats meet for a non-conference matchup on Dec. 10 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

