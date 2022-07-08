C.J. Gunn Working to Become the 3-Point Shooter Indiana Needs

Lawrence North High School product C.J. Gunn joins Mike Woodson and the Indiana basketball program with a reputation partly built on 3-point shooting prowess. It's an area in which Indiana has struggled recently, but Gunn is working to fill that void.

When C.J. Gunn committed to Indiana on Feb. 7, 2021, he was planning to play for former head coach Archie Miller.

But after the Hoosiers missed the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Miller was fired after four years at the helm. From March 15 to March 27 – a short but anxious time for players, recruits and fans – Indiana was without a head basketball coach, and athletic Scott Dolson had to make his first and most crucial hire. Gunn never reopened his recruitment during this time, but he did question his decision, however slightly.

That all changed on March 28 when Indiana named Mike Woodson, an assistant coach for the New York Knicks at the time, its next head coach. For Gunn, this announcement threw all questions out the window.

"There was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to play for [Woodson]," Gunn said. "He's a legend at IU and just a legend, a legendary NBA player and NBA coach. I believe he can turn me into the best player for myself."

Exactly 17 months after his commitment to Indiana, Gunn spoke to the media for the first time as a college athlete. He's been in Bloomington with Woodson and the Hoosiers for about a month, adjusting to the college game and college life, diving into Cliff Marshall's strength and conditioning program and finding where he fits on an Indiana team with Big Ten title aspirations.

"It's been good," Gunn said. "It's been an amazing experience."

Gunn graduated Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Ind. as the school's all-time leader in points per game average. He scored 23.5 points per game as a senior with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals, while shooting 38 percent from 3. Gunn was a member of the 2022 Indiana All-Star team, and he helped lead Lawrence North to an Indiana Class 4A state runner-up appearance in 2021.

And for an Indiana program that has shot below 33.3 percent from 3 in each of the last five seasons, Gunn is working to become the long-range shooter Indiana needs. As he makes the transition from the high school to college game, there could be concerns regarding Gunn's ability to consistently shoot over college-level defenders. But at 6-foot-6, Gunn said shooting his shot during Indiana's practice has been no different. He's working on keeping the same form to become a consistent 3-point shooter for the Hoosiers.

"It's all about knocking it down at the next level," Gunn said. "And it's translated."

Indiana is positioned at the top of most preseason Big Ten standings projections, and ESPN's Jeff Borzello slotted the Hoosiers at No. 15 in his way-too-early college basketball rankings for the 2022-2023 season.

"Indiana ranked second worst in the league last season in 3-point shooting, making just 31.9% of its attempts in conference play, as well as in 3-point attempt volume and percentage of points from 3s," Borzello wrote. "That's not going to cut it, even in a down Big Ten. Oh, and the team's most prolific 3-point shooter, Parker Stewart, transferred out ... Can someone step up and make some outside shots, though?"

With Stewart – a 39.3 percent 3-point shooter – headed back to UT-Martin, Xavier Johnson is Indiana's top returning 3-point shooter at 38.3 percent last season. Miller Kopp is entering his fifth collegiate season and is a career 36 percent shooter from beyond the arc. Breakout seasons and offseason shooting development from players like Tamar Bates, Jordan Geronimo and Anthony Leal could also help the Hoosiers increase their makes from 3, and the incoming freshman Gunn believes he can be the guy to fill void.

"I think I've set myself up to be that shooter," Gunn said. "Obviously we're still getting that work in day by day. Not all days are good days, not all days are bad days, but it's all about lifting each other up, keeping a positive mindset, looking at the end goal and just treating everyday to get better. I believe I set myself up for that, and I'm going to continue to work so you guys can see it translate on the floor this year."

Related stories on Indiana basketball: