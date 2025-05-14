Former Hoosier Troy Williams Returns To Indiana Assembly Ball TBT Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Another former Indiana men’s basketball player has committed to play in The Basketball Tournament in July at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Troy Williams, who played at Indiana from 2013-16 and in the NBA for four different teams from 2017-19, announced his participation.
“Hoosier Nation, Troy Williams here. I’m excited to announce that I will be playing on the TBT team, the Assembly Ball team, this year. I can’t wait to see you guys come out and support like you did last year for us,” Williams said in a video he posted on X.
Williams averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in his three seasons with the Hoosiers, one of the better players from the Tom Crean coaching era. Williams was not taken in the NBA Draft, but carved out a NBA career anyway. He made the Memphis Grizzlies roster in 2016 and later played for Houston, New York and Sacramento. Williams averaged six points and 2.7 rebounds per game during his NBA career.
Now 30, Williams most recently played in Taiwan for Taiwan Beer in 2024.
Assembly Ball first put a team into the popular TBT alumni tournament in 2024. Former Hoosiers Yogi Ferrell, Devonte Green, Jordan Hulls, Miller Kopp, Juwan Morgan, Race Thompson, Noah Vonleh and Williams were on the roster. Players from other universities also played for Assembly Ball.
Assembly Ball went 2-1 in the 2024 TBT. Assembly Ball defeated The Cru 89-79 in their first game. Assembly Ball then knocked off the Men Of Mackey – Purdue alumni – in a 68-55 victory. Assembly Ball fell to Eberlein Drive – a team consisting of alumni from several universities – in the Butler Regional final by a 82-79 margin.
The Assembly Ball team are co-hosts, along with Butler-oriented team All Good Dawgs, of the Indianapolis Regional, which will take place from July 19-22.
One additional team has been added to the Indianapolis Regional field – Fort Wayne Champs. They join Assembly Ball, All Good Dawgs and Valparaiso-oriented The Cru in the field. The Indianapolis Regional is scheduled to room enough to have eight teams.
Indianapolis Regional tickets are available. The all-session pass for the tournament costs $85. The games involving Assembly Ball and All Good Dawgs on July 19 have ticket prices that start at $15, which is the lowest price for all sessions with the exception of the second session on July 19, where ticket prices start at $5. Information is available at the TBT website.
The allure of the tournament – besides giving fans a chance to see former players on the court again – is that the winning team takes home $1 million. The tournament also features the Elam Ending – an alternative way to finish a basketball game in which teams play to a target score to finish the game.
TBT announced that Louisville will be at home for the duration of the tournament as their fans were the first to sell 4,000 tickets for the event.