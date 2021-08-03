Former Hoosiers Star And Miami Heat Free Agent Victor Oladipo Unsigned As Free Agency Begins

Victor Oladipo was the number two overall pick of the Orlando Magic in 2013 and a two-time NBA All-Star with the Indiana Pacers. Yet, at just 29-years-old after an injury with the Miami Heat last season, he has gone unsigned through the first two days of free agency.

NBA free agency began on Monday evening, and money was thrown around like candy.

Yet, two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo has not agreed to terms on a contract with any team as of Tuesday.

Back in 2018, Oladipo was averaging 23.1 points per game as an offensive force, and 2.4 steals as a defensive stopper for an Indiana Pacers team that took LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the NBA Playoffs.

The following season, he was an All-Star again.

What's happened since then?

January 23, 2019: Oladipo goes down with an injury (ruptured quadriceps tendon) that keeps him out until January 29, 2020.

January 13, 2021: Oladpio gets traded to the Houston Rockets.

March 25, 2021: Oladipo gets traded to the Miami Heat.

April 8, 2021: Oladipo gets injured.

May 12, 2021: Season-ending injury announced by the Miami Heat for Oladipo.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that some executives think there is the possibility that Oladipo could go unsigned for several months.

The article from Mannix can be read in the hyperlink above, and Tweets from Sports Illustrated with the article and Hoop Central with the quote from Mannix can be seen embedded below.

Oladipo is just 29-years-old, and if he can prove he is healthy, many teams would likely be lining up for his services.

Next season will be his ninth season in the NBA, and he has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

His career averages are 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.