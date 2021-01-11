Former Indiana Basketball Star Wayne Radford Has Passed Away

INDIANAPOLIS -- Wayne Radford, an Indianapolis high school basketball star who was a member of Indiana University's undefeated team in 1976, died at his Indianapolis home over the weekend. He was 64 years old.

No details on his death are known at this time.

Radford grew up in Indianapolis and was a star at Arlington High School. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 22.7 points and 10.4 rebounds as a senior in 1973-74 and led Arlington to a sectional and regional title for the first time in program history. He set nearly every school record, including career points (1,327) and rebounds (686). He helped Arlington win its first-ever City Tournament in 1971-72.

Radford played four years at Indiana and became a full-time starter as a senior in 1977-78, averaging 15.6 points for a team that went 21-8 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. He was a reserve who played a key role on Indiana's two greatest teams in 1975 and 1976. The 1976 teams was the last NCAA team to finish a season undefeated (32-0) and is considered to be college basketball's greatest team.

Radford played in 112 games for Bob Knight during his Indiana career, scoring 922 points and averaging 8.2 point per game for his career. He was also an excellent student, earned Academic All-Big Ten and Academic All-American honors.

"Wayne and I hit it off immediately when he got to Bloomington, and he was a great guy on and off the court,'' said former teammate Kent Benson, who played with Radford for three years at Indiana. "He was a good Christian man and a hard worker, and he had a lot of great moments on those teams of ours. He was a very important player for us.''

Radford was an outstanding defensive player, and Benson said he was always prepared to be at his best, both in practice and the games.

"During games, when they'd start, he'd be on the bench, but he was watch so closely what the guys were doing out there that he would have to guard,'' Benson said. "He was always focused and always so prepared. He helped us win a lot of games, that's for sure. Those '75 and '76 years, he came off the bench for us, but he probably would have started at every other school.''

Radford was selected by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 1978 NBA Draft and he played one season in Indianapolis, averaging 3.9 points in 50 games before an ankle injury derailed his season.

Radford was inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Benson said he and Radford kept in touch often through the years and would see each other around Bloomington. Both are good Christians and had a lot in common. But they had that inseparable bond, too, of being teammates on college basketball's last undefeated team.

"Our team as a whole, we came from different paths and had different lifestyles, but when we walked into Assembly Hall, we were unified,'' Benson said. "We were all very close and we all respected and protected each other on and off the court.''

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.